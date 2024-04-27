2024 NFL draft: Jaguars select DT Jordan Jefferson in fourth round

Jacksonville took its third LSU prospect of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round, choosing Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, minutes following the Jaguars’ selection of Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster at No. 114.

Jacksonville picked Jefferson’s teammates, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 in the first round and Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 48 in the second round, on Thursday and Friday.

Jefferson, 6-foot-2 and 3/4-inch, 313 pounds, spent the 2023 season at LSU after four years at West Virginia, the school he signed with out of Navarre (Fla.) High in the class of 2019.

Over 55 games and 23 starts in his college career, Jefferson compiled 90 tackles including 21.5 for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, eight defended passes, 28 quarterback pressures and 44 defensive stops, the latter two stats provided by Pro Football Focus. Stops are tackles that constitute a failed play for the offense.

While Smith best projects as a three-technique with the potential to play five-technique and nose tackle, Jefferson profiles as a true nose tackle who should offer depth to Jaguars’ starter DaVon Hamilton in 2024.

Additionally, Jacksonville took Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones at No. 96 in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

