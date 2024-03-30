Japan's Forever Young wins UAE Derby to stay undefeated, punch ticket to Kentucky Derby

Forever Young and jockey Ryusei Sakai race past Auto Bahn to win Saturday's UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Japan-bred horses have become common in the Kentucky Derby in recent years, and Forever Young showed Saturday why some believe he’s the best of the bunch.

Forever Young rallied down the stretch to win the $1 million, Group 2 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Forever Young, the 3-2 favorite, remained undefeated in five career starts and earned 100 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

“Of course it will be very difficult to manage the horse’s condition (traveling) from Dubai to Kentucky, but I really believe my team will be able to get him in good order,” trainer Yoshito Yahagi said.

Ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young covered the 1,900 meters on dirt in 1:57.89 and won by 2 lengths.

After the race, Yahagi dedicated the victory to his father, who had died back in Japan just hours before the race.

“My teacher, mentor and father passed away this morning, and I want to dedicate this win to him,” Yahagi said.

Argentina-bred Auto Bahn finished second, and the United States’ Pandagate — trained by Christophe Clement — finished third.

Four Japan-breds have competed in the Kentucky Derby in recent years, starting with Master Fencer (sixth) in 2019. Two Japan-breds competed in last year’s Run for the Roses, with Derma Sotogake finishing sixth and Mandarin Hero 12th.

Forever Young is one of two Japan-breds expected to compete in this year’s Kentucky Derby. T O Password, winner of the Fukuryu Stakes on March 23 at Nakayama, has accepted an invite as the leader on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

