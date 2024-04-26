Fierceness to Forte, Rick Pitino, more: Mike Repole on latest shot at Kentucky Derby win

Mike Repole’s Kentucky Derby record reads “0 for 7,” but most will remember the outspoken thoroughbred owner for his two champions who didn’t make the race.

In 2011, it was Uncle Mo, who was scratched the day before the Kentucky Derby because of a gastrointestinal infection. Last year it was Forte, who was scratched hours before the race because of a bruised right front foot.

Both Uncle Mo and Forte were likely Kentucky Derby favorites, but Repole — ever the glass-half-full optimist — doesn’t complain.

“No one should feel bad for Mike Repole,” he said. “I have a pretty awesome life. I have an awesome family, have my parents, my daughter, my wife, my friends from childhood. …

“I’m 0 for 7 with starters, 0 for 2 with favorites, so 0 for 9. This will be No. 10. Who would have thought, growing up in Queens and going to Aqueduct, I’d be here on my 10th Derby entry? It’s all great.”

Indeed, there were positive vibes surrounding Barn 39 at Churchill Downs on Friday morning after the Repole-owned Fierceness completed his final workout before next Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness makes a face as owner Mike Repole helps clean him after a workout Friday morning at Churchill Downs April 26, 2024 in Louisville, Ky.

With jockey John Velazquez aboard, Fierceness covered four furlongs in 48.80 seconds and galloped out in 1:00.60 for five furlongs and 1:12.60 for six.

Fierceness, the Florida Derby winner by 13 1/2 lengths, likely will be named the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby during Saturday night’s draw.

“What amazes me is how effortless it seems to him,” trainer Todd Pletcher said. “Like this morning on a gallop out in a breeze, he was pricking his ears and just indicating there was more left in the tank.”

If all this sounds familiar, it’s because Repole and Pletcher were in this same position last year.

Forte had won the Florida Derby and was the 3-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Rumors about an injury persisted all week, and Forte was scratched the morning of the race.

Repole said he “felt bad for 24 hours” but moved on. He’s thankful for another chance this year.

“A year after Forte, and I got Fierceness?” Repole said. “What great luck. That’s not supposed to happen. … Maybe it was meant to be.”

Repole, 55, made his fortune by co-founding a pair of beverage companies. Glaceau, maker of Vitaminwater, sold to Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion. BodyArmor sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion.

He reached the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 2011 with Stay Thirsty (12th) and enjoyed his best finish in 2022 with Mo Donegal, who finished fifth and went on to win the Belmont.

He drew a large contingent of media Friday morning and offered comments on several topics:

On Tom Brady, with whom he co-owns Nobull, a footwear and apparel brand: “Brady’s definitely coming (to the Derby). … I think winning one Kentucky Derby is the equivalent to 10 Super Bowls. I would say it’s a better feat.”

On Rick Pitino, head basketball coach at St. John’s, Repole’s alma mater: “I wanted him to coach St. John’s 10, 15 years ago. At 71 years old, he motivates the shit out of me. I’m 55, and he has energy and fire. I feel sometimes I’m coaching him. I’m like, ‘Rick, calm down. You won by 8.’ May we all have that fire at 21, 31, 41, 51, 61 and 71. He’s just amazing. You guys miss him down here, correct?”

On advice to his young daughter, Gioia, who called during Friday’s media scrum: “The A students work for the C students. Remember I told you that.”

On Fierceness: “He’s like (former NBA star) Tim Duncan — chill, relaxed, collected. The only time you know he’s really good is when he works and he runs. Other than that, you wouldn’t pick him out.”

Repole joked that he hopes it doesn’t take him as long to win the Kentucky Derby as it did for the Chicago Cubs to win the World Series, adding, “I might not be around that long.”

But with Fierceness, Repole also knows he has a solid shot — good health willing — at the roses this year.

“What we saw in the Florida Derby was amazing,” Repole said. “It was epic. But we know it wasn’t 100%. It could be 95%. It could be 90%. It could be 85%. We don’t know. That’s the great part. We know there’s more in the tank.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Fierceness latest Kentucky Derby favorite for Forte owner Mike Repole