Trinity Christian, Seventy-First football stars lead flurry of DI scholarship offers

During this football offseason, offers have come raining in for student-athletes around the Fayetteville area.

Over the last couple of weeks, Elijiah Oehlke, DeAndre Nance, and Donavan Frederick have received significant looks from college football programs while Michael Ross Jr. and Christian Rutledge have made commitments.

Here are the recent offers and commitments local players have received over the span of a few weeks.

CATCH UP ON SPRING SPORTS: Playoff schedule, scores: South View softball vs. Panther Creek delayed due to weather

GRAY'S CREEK SOFTBALL: 'Win or move on': What's next for Gray's Creek softball in NCHSAA playoffs

NC high school football college offers — Fayetteville area

Dontario Austin, Trinity Christian, ILB

Limestone

St. Andrews

Ja'Quavious Crumpler, Trinity Christian, DB/WR

St. Andrews

Elijah Evans, Jack Britt, DT/DE

Fayetteville State

Limestone

After a great conversation with @COACHMO54 i am blessed to receive an offer from Fayetteville State University!@Fsubroncos_fb @Coach_G32 @MrCoachRandolph pic.twitter.com/JZJ4Qz2dLN — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEvanss) May 8, 2024

Army West Point

Richmond

North Carolina A&T

Alabama A&M

Charleston Southern

Air Force

Donta' Marshmon, Trinity Christian, OT

Air Force

Brevard College

DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First, QB

Army West Point

Alabama A&M

UNC Charlotte

Elijiah Oehlke, Trinity Christian, QB

Wake Forest

Bryant

James Madison

Dartmouth

Air Force

Liberty

Cornell

Harvard

Army West Point

North Alabama

Lavarion Peoples, Trinity Christian, LB/WR

St. Andrews

Jabari Rone, Jack Britt, TE

Louisburg College

Miscericordia University

ALL SPORTS: National Signing Day 2024: See which local athletes signed with colleges on Wednesday

NC high school football college commitments — Fayetteville area

Darcy Davis, Jack Britt, WR/FS

Greensboro

Guilford

NC Wesleyan

Jackson Karcher, Gray's Creek, LB

UNC Pembroke

Isaiah Kirby, Seventy-First, QB/WR/DB

NC Wesleyan

WV Wesleyan

Christian Rutledge, South View, RB

Shaw

HBCU BOUND: Two of South View's record-breaking athletes sign with HBCUs

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: college football scholarship offers in Fayetteville NC area