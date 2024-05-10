Trinity Christian, Seventy-First football stars lead flurry of DI scholarship offers
During this football offseason, offers have come raining in for student-athletes around the Fayetteville area.
Over the last couple of weeks, Elijiah Oehlke, DeAndre Nance, and Donavan Frederick have received significant looks from college football programs while Michael Ross Jr. and Christian Rutledge have made commitments.
Here are the recent offers and commitments local players have received over the span of a few weeks.
NC high school football college offers — Fayetteville area
Dontario Austin, Trinity Christian, ILB
Limestone
St. Andrews
Ja'Quavious Crumpler, Trinity Christian, DB/WR
St. Andrews
Elijah Evans, Jack Britt, DT/DE
Fayetteville State
Limestone
After a great conversation with @COACHMO54 i am blessed to receive an offer from Fayetteville State University!@Fsubroncos_fb @Coach_G32 @MrCoachRandolph pic.twitter.com/JZJ4Qz2dLN
— Elijah Evans (@ElijahEvanss) May 8, 2024
Donavan Frederick, Seventy-First, MLB/RB
Army West Point
Richmond
North Carolina A&T
Alabama A&M
Charleston Southern
Air Force
Donta' Marshmon, Trinity Christian, OT
Air Force
Brevard College
DeAndre Nance, Seventy-First, QB
Army West Point
Alabama A&M
UNC Charlotte
Elijiah Oehlke, Trinity Christian, QB
Wake Forest
Bryant
James Madison
Dartmouth
Air Force
Liberty
Cornell
Harvard
Army West Point
North Alabama
Lavarion Peoples, Trinity Christian, LB/WR
St. Andrews
Jabari Rone, Jack Britt, TE
Louisburg College
Miscericordia University
NC high school football college commitments — Fayetteville area
Darcy Davis, Jack Britt, WR/FS
Greensboro
#AGTG I am 100% committed to @GC_Pride_Fball @CoachTorain_16 @coach_card @CoachHartman_GC @CoachCale_GC @Coach_G32 @BrittFootball @MrCoachRandolph pic.twitter.com/kM6TT8eDMl
— Darcy Davis (@_Darcy_Davis) April 9, 2024
Amire Drummond, Seventy-First, WR/DB
Guilford
Quamel Hoffler, Seventy-First, RB/LB
NC Wesleyan
100% committed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HdP9noIkW8
— Quamel Hoffler (@quamelhoffler) March 21, 2024
Jackson Karcher, Gray's Creek, LB
UNC Pembroke
Isaiah Kirby, Seventy-First, QB/WR/DB
NC Wesleyan
Michael Ross Jr., Trinity Christian, WR/DB
WV Wesleyan
Christian Rutledge, South View, RB
Shaw
