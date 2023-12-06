Future college stars: Top prospects in this weekend's NCHSAA football championships

This weekend's NCHSAA football championships feature eight teams stacked with talent — the last standing from a combined field of 256 squads all fighting for a title.

With four games remaining to determine state champs, here's a look at this weekend's schedule along with some of the top college prospects who will be playing in the Triangle this weekend.

NCHSAA football championships schedule

1A: Tarboro (13-0) vs. Mount Airy (15-0), Saturday, noon, Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

2A: Clinton (15-0) vs. Reidsville (14-1), Saturday, 3 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

3A: Seventy-First (15-0) vs. Hickory (15-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

4A: Hoggard (14-1) vs. Weddington (13-2), Saturday, 7 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

HOW TO WATCH: How to watch NCHSAA football championships as Seventy-First, Clinton play for titles

NEW CLASSES: NCHSAA votes to expand classifications from four to eight in 2025-26

Top prospects in NCHSAA football championships

Tyler Budge, Weddington

The Warriors' senior quarterback ranked in the top 10 in 4A passing yards with 2,959 this season, and he was top five with 3,553 all-purpose yards. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to Georgia Southern over offers from Connecticut, Liberty, Columbia, James Madison, Richmond, Delaware, Arkansas State, Appalachian State, Charleston Southern, Middle Tennessee State and others.

Deric Dandy, Mount Airy

Dandy, indeed, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Granite Bears senior ranked fifth across the state in 1A with 11.5 sacks this season, and second in the Northwest Conference with 108 tackles. An edge ranked No. 37 overall in the state's Class of 2024, Dandy has committed to Virginia Tech.

Que'shyne Flippen, Reidsville

A do-it-all senior for the 2A Rams, Flippen ranks No. 2 in the state across all classifications with an average of 48 kickoff return yards per game, and he has 871 yards receiving this season, averaging 72.6 per game, along with 15 touchdowns. "Flip" also had three interceptions in Reidsville's fourth-round win over Bunker Hill.

Donavan Frederick, Seventy-First

A junior linebacker/running back with a 6-2, 230-pound build, Frederick is the Falcons' leading tackler with 11.2 per game, and he averages 101 yards rushing per game at an 11.2 yards-per-carry clip. He has 11 touchdowns, six sacks and a fumble recovery. He can put up staggering numbers on both sides of the ball, like his Round 3 performance vs. Fike — 205 yards rushing on 11 carries, 15 tackles, caused fumble, TD.

Javon Webb (8) gets wrapped up by Donavan Frederick during Gray’s Creek at Seventy First football on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

3 KEYS FOR FALCONS: Here are 3 keys to Seventy-First football winning its fourth NCHSAA state championship

Keenan Jackson, Weddington

Jackson is a 6-3, 185-pounder who ranked fourth in the state this season with 1,568 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 104.5 receiving yards per game. He committed to UNC over offers from Virginia Tech, NC State, Duke and Appalachian State.

Al Lee, Reidsville

The state's top 2A passer with 3,703 yards, Lee has posted 47 touchdowns, averaging 3.1 per game to go with 231 passing yards per game. He threw five TD passes in the West Regional championship win over Shelby, and he's thrown more than 100 in his high school career. Lee also set the high mark for Reidsville career passing yardage this season, breaking a 27-year-old school record.

Omarion Lewis, Tarboro

From the same NC high school that produced Todd Gurley, Lewis is a 6-2, 190-pound safety with six interceptions as a senior this season. He also averages 15.2 yards per pick, and he has three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Lewis committed to ECU over offers from Old Dominion, The Citadel and NC Central.

Jamien Little, Hickory

The Red Tornadoes' junior receiver already holds offers from NC State, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte after posting 1,239 receiving yards this year with an average of 82.6 yards per game and 20.3 yards per catch. The 6-2, 175-pounder also has 20 touchdowns this season.

Cade Young's endzone pass to Truitt Manuel (12) was broken up by Hickory's Jamien Little Friday night. [PAT SHRADER/ SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-NEWS]

HICKORY SCOUT: What to know about Seventy-First's opponent, Hickory, in NCHSAA football championship

Tyler Mason, Mount Airy

A senior running back for the 1A Granite Bears, Mason piled up 2,080 yards rushing this season and ranked sixth across the state among all classifications in total points with 234, mostly from his 39 touchdowns. Mason has committed to Virginia Tech.

Kamerin McDowell-Moore, Tarboro

Only a sophomore, McDowell-Moore averaged 86 yards per game for the Vikings, he scored 23 touchdowns (three off receptions) and made 75 tackles, recovered a fumble, broke up two passes and hauled in two interceptions. He's run for well over 1,000 yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Josiah Mclaurin, Clinton

A Maryland commit, Mclaurin averages 97.5 rushing yards per game this season, having eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and ranks 12th in the state across all classifications with 218 points scored, including 39 touchdowns. He also averages 42.4 receiving yards per game, netting 1,679 all-purpose yards as a senior.

Deandre Nance, Seventy-First

A three-year starting quarterback closing out his junior season, Nance holds the key to a relentless Falcons offense averaging 44 points per game this season. He leads three Falcons players with more than 1,400 yards rushing this season, averaging 102 per game. But his arm makes that happen, too, keeping defenses honest with the threat of his accurate passing. Nance has a 71% completion rate and he's thrown 18 TD passes while running for 36 scores to account for 230 points this year.

Seventy-First’s Deandre Nance tries to keep Gray's Creek’s Jaden Webb at bay as he runs the ball during the first quarter on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Gray’s Creek High School.

QB1: Why Deandre Nance is 'perfect choice' as 3-year starting QB for Seventy-First football

Samuel Neely, Weddington

A senior cornerback committed to Wake Forest, Neely has 22 pass breakups this year with 70 tackles (5.0 per game). A 6-1, 180-pounder, Neely chose the Deacons over offers from West Virginia, Princeton, Marshall, Rhode Island, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte.

Reagan Printy, Hoggard

The Vikings senior ranks No. 2 in the state with 186 tackles and No. 26 in the nation, according to MaxPreps. He's notched double-figures in tackles in all but two games this season, both shutout blowouts, and more than half of his tackles have been solo (94). He's a handsy pest, too, with a pair of caused fumbles, two recoveries, five pass breakups and an interception.

Hoggard's #21 Reagan Printy sacks the quarterback causing a fumble as Hoggard took on Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A State Playoff Semi Final game Friday Dec. 1, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard won 41-20 to become the 2023 NCHSAA 4A East Champions. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

HOGGARD VS. WEDDINGTON: What to know as Hoggard football faces Weddington in NCHSAA 4A state championship Saturday

Jason Smith, Hoggard

A Blue-Grey All-American Bowl selection, Smith is a 6-3, 270-pound senior interior offensive lineman who's helped the Vikings put up 26 points per game. He holds offers from Air Force, Army, Charleston Southern, Mercer, Navy, NC A&T, Richmond and William & Mary, among others.

Brady Stober Jr., Hickory

The Red Tornadoes' junior QB has thrown for 3,695 yards this season — third in the state among all classifications — with 70% accuracy and 47 touchdowns. He set a school record in Hickory's third-round win over AC Reynolds with 523 passing yards and six touchdowns, completing 23 of 27 attempts.

Amaris Williams, Clinton

Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the state's Class of 2024 by 247Sports, Williams is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman who's committed to Florida. He's averaging 3.1 tackles, 1.0 sacks and 61.7 rushing yards per game this season. Nationally, Williams is ranked No. 11 in his class among DLs.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NCHSAA football championships 2023 top prospects