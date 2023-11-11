Football playoffs: Trinity Christian in state championship; Seventy-First still unbeaten

Trinity Christian will play for a fifth NCISAA state championship after its 41-28 win at High Point Christian in Friday's Class II semifinal.

Junior quarterback Elijah Oehkle threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the No. 3-seeded Crusaders (10-1) eliminated the No. 2 Cougars (8-3).

Trinity will play at No. 1 Asheville School (7-3), a 55-0 winner over No. 5 Hickory Grove Christian, next Friday for the title.

Xayden Watson was on the receiving end of two Oehkle TD tosses in the semifinal win, and Watson scored on a 45-yard run. Michael Ross Jr. also had a TD catch and Lavarion Peoples scored on a 25-yard run.

Trinity Christian won state titles with coach Chuck Webster from 2007-09 and added another championship in 2019.

No. 2 Seventy-First 40, No. 15 Burlington Williams 20

Deandre Nance got in some prep for basketball season Friday night as he went up for a jumpball in the end zone during the closing seconds of the Falcons’ second-round win in NCHSAA playoffs. The junior quarterback came down with an interception, and that was effectively the end of a 40-20 victory over Burlington Williams.

It was a rematch of a playoff game from two years ago that took a game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime to get the Falcons to the next round.

This year, not so much.

Nance ran for four touchdowns as Seventy-First pounded out a run-based offense to control the game. Donavan Frederick and Jayson Franklin also ran for Falcons TDs, with Franklin tiptoeing the sideline while running through tackles on a 45-yard chunk play set up by Amire Drummond’s interception of a twice-tipped pass in the fourth quarter.

The No. 2-seeded Falcons improved to 12-0 and will host No. 7 Wilson Fike (9-3), a 37-25 winner over No. 10 Currituck, in next Friday’s third-round game.

No. 15-seeded Williams’ season ended with a 9-3 record. The Bulldogs are the only team to score three times against Seventy-First this season.

