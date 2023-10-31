14 Fayetteville-area high school football players to watch in NCHSAA playoffs

NCHSAA football playoffs begin Friday and Fayetteville is sending seven teams into action.

Seventy-First completed its third straight unbeaten run through the regular season, claiming a third consecutive United 8 Conference title along the way. Pine Forest, too, won its third straight league title, capturing the All American Conference crown with a season-ending victory.

Cape Fear and Jack Britt also have home games in Round 1, while South View, Gray's Creek and Terry Sanford hit the road.

HE'S A WINNER: Why Deandre Nance is 'perfect choice' as 3-year starting QB for Seventy-First football

LOCAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: NCHSAA football playoff brackets released: Which Fayetteville-area teams made it?

STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SEEDING: NCHSAA football brackets released for NC high school playoffs 2023: First-round pairings

Each team will depend on talented playmakers to try to make a postseason run. Here are some of the most impactful student-athletes in Fayetteville who help their team stick around a little longer.

Dontario Austin, South View

The Tigers' junior middle linebacker ranked No. 1 in the state in tackles for much of this season. After starting as a sophomore, Austin is a comfortable and commanding leader of the defense, with a nose for swarming, a high game IQ and outstanding tackling form. He finished the regular season as the ninth-leading tackler statewide with 125 tackles (19 for loss) and is No. 1 statewide in the 4A classification — 10 tackles ahead of Gray's Creek's Jackson Karcher.

Bryce Bennett, Jack Britt

The Bucs' leading tackler (11.8 per game) delivered a playoff berth-clinching block of an extra-point attempt in Jack Britt's season-ending win at South View. He routinely seals the edge on defense and stops plays in the backfield. Keeping the energy level up on Britt's sturdy defense, also featuring studs Zach Pickel, Jaleel Parker, Derrick Jones and Jabari Rone, will be key for the Bucs in the postseason.

Jack Britt's Bryce Bennett knocks down a kick from Douglas Byrd's Jameion Johnson during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Bennett recovered the ball and scored on the play.

Amire Drummond, Seventy-First

The Falcons' defense is stacked with Carmello Joliffe (a senior defensive lineman with 10 sacks this season), two-way superstar Donavan Frederick (the team leader with 90 tackles as a linebacker) and Zayvion Hill spreads his talent around on offense and defense. too. Another two-way player who could have a huge impact on the Falcons' defense in state playoffs is Drummond, whose four interceptions make him a deadly defensive back as well as receiver.

James Hunt, Pine Forest

The Trojans' junior defense end has seven QB hurries this season and two fumble recoveries. He's a key playmaker on the end of a disruptive Trojans' defensive line at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, with a long reach and strong hands that don't let opponents escape.

Jamari Jones, Pine Forest

The Trojans' junior running back has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark this season and ranks second in the All American Conference behind Triton's Javon Cowan. His 138 rushing yards vs. Overhills in the regular-season finale helped Pine Forest clinch its third straight AAC regular-season title.

Jackson Karcher, Gray's Creek

A gritty senior linebacker, Karcher is the Bears' top tackler and ranks second in the U8 behind South View's Dontario Austin with 115, averaging 12.8 per game to go with junior teammate Kaleb Caraway's 11.3 tackles per game and team-high 33 solo tackles.

Jackson Karcher (44) tackles Anthony Quinn Jr. (3) during Gray’s Creek at Seventy First football on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Jeremiah Melvin, Cape Fear

The Colts' future ACC player set a single-season program record with 16 receiving touchdowns this season, and his 741 receiving yards rank in the top 15 statewide in 3A, No. 1 in the United 8 Conference. Bound for Wake Forest, Cape Fear's 6-foot-6 playmaker will definitely be a problem for opponents in the playoffs with his ability to track down passes and nifty moves after the catch.

Deandre Nance, Seventy-First

Nance is a three-year starter at quarterback who has never lost a regular-season game. He enters his junior playoff campaign as the 10th-leading scorer across the state in 3A classification, accounting for 110 points with 18 touchdowns. His 1,024 passing yards rank third in the United 8 Conference and his 1,856 total yards rank No. 1. Besides athletic prowess, Nance is a true leader with the trust of his teammates and that could be what elevates the Falcons to a fourth state championship and first since 2008.

Jackson Powell, Jack Britt

The Bucs' senior signal-caller threw for 1,286 yards in the regular season as Britt captured the top 4A seeding from the United 8 Conference heading into state playoffs. He's got good feet, too, when he gets out of the pocket, averaging 30 yards per game on the ground. Powell's favorite target is speedy and sure-handed sophomore Javonte Brooks, who has 28 catches for 375 yards and four TDs this season.

Francisco Rodriguez, Cape Fear

The Colts have the state's top kicker across all classifications in Rodriguez, a sophomore who also shines on the pitch for Cape Fear's United 8 Conference champion soccer team. Rodriguez is a perfect 10-for-10 on field goal attempts this season, and a perfect 25-for-25 on PATs, accounting for 55 points. His longest field goal of the season was a 41-yarder against Pine Forest, and having a weapon like Rodriguez on special teams could be a difference-maker for the Colts in state playoffs.

Christian Rutledge, South View

The Tigers' senior running back is a program-changer who can take over games and pile points on the scoreboard. He set a South View single-game rushing record with 306 yards two weeks ago, and he's the U8's only 1,000-yard rusher of the year, easily surpassing that milestone with 1,590 yards and 24 total touchdowns — ranking No. 14 and 23 across all classifications in the state, respectively.

Kamal Thames, Terry Sanford

Truly a do-it-all athlete, Thames is the Bulldogs' top receiver, punter and kickoff returner. His average of 49.43 yards per punt ranks second in the state and gives Terry Sanford the ability to flip the field with special teams. He also averages 39.11 yards on kickoff returns, ranking No. 6 in the state. He leads the U8 in both of those categories and ranks second in receiving with 619 yards, averaging 69 yards per game and 19 yards per catch.

Javon Webb, Gray's Creek

Javon Webb carries the ball while Melik Thomas defends during the Seventy-First at Gray's Creek football game on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

A three-year varsity running back, Webb has averaged 107 yards per game this season while scoring 10 touchdowns. He's set to hit the 1,000-yard mark as the Bears face undefeated Cleveland in Round 1 of state playoffs. A reliable, between-the-tackles ballcarrier who also has speed on the outside, Webb's ability to fight through contact and explode out of the backfield in the Bears' Wing-T offense will need to be on point for Gray's Creek to advance.

Jaylen Wright, Terry Sanford

The Bulldogs' senior quarterback averages almost 200 yards passing per game, with 1,910 on the season. Wright also has run for 366 yards and he knows how to get into the end zone — throwing for 26 TDs this year while running for six. Plus, his experience from last season's run to the fourth round of state playoffs will be valuable as Terry Sanford faces undefeated Vance in the first round this season.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NCHSAA football playoffs: Fayetteville players to watch 2023