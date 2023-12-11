Seventy-First football's Deandre Nance gets first DI scholarship offer

DeAndre Nance, the three-year starting quarterback who led Seventy-First to a 3A East Region championship title this year as a junior, has received his first Division I college football scholarship offer.

Nance made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon — less than 24 hours after his four-TD performance in the NCHSAA 3A football championship, won by Hickory 33-26.

After having great conversation with @CoachDT12 I am blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Alabama A&M #AGTG pic.twitter.com/QJjC4Qjyoh — DeAndre Devon Nance (@thedreshoww__) December 9, 2023

By now, as he's concluded his junior campaign and his third full season as a starter, Nance took the Falcons almost as far as they could possibly go, coming seconds short of their first 3A state title win since 2008.

Nance has been to the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs each year since arriving on Seventy-First's campus, and he's never lost a regular-season game. Nance and the Falcons reached the East Regionals in 2022 and the third round of playoffs in 2021.

The only surprise about Nance getting a DI offer is that it took this long. A 6-foot-3, 185-pounder, he's ranked eighth across all classifications in the state in scoring with 230 points, 13th with 36 touchdowns and 25th with 3,081 total yards. He averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game this season and threw the ball with 70% accuracy.

Alabama A&M is an HBCU located in Huntsville, Alabama, and is coached by Connell Maynor, who spent 10 years as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fayetteville State.

