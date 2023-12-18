Best of 910Preps football: Here are the top defenders in Cumberland County

Cumberland County football has a reputation for physicality, and there's no better example than Seventy-First linebacker Donavan Frederick.

A sturdy 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior, Frederick posted a United 8 Conference-leading 175 tackles for the 3A East Region champion Falcons, with 48 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six sacks. He led a defense that allowed an average of only 9.2 points through a third straight undefeated regular season, posting four straight shutouts and not allowing a single point for the entire month of October.

That performance has earned Frederick the Best of 910Preps Football Defensive Player of the Year Award.

And he did it all while averaging 102.1 rushing yards per game.

"Donavan had Division I talent from the moment he stepped on campus," coach Duran McLaurin said. "We knew he had something special."

Frederick played linebacker and running back for the Falcons' junior varsity squad as a freshman and reached the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA 3A wrestling championships. He honed his defense as a sophomore behind Raymond McCray, who now plays on Saturdays at Presbyterian.

Even as a sophomore, Frederick posted a team-high 12.1 tackles per game, but this year his role has expanded beyond the numbers.

"As soon as he understood who he is and what he meant to the success of our team, then he understood why it would be important for him to take a leadership role," McLaurin said. "As soon as he understood that part, he just took off, on and off the field."

Developing Frederick's technique has been part of the process. "He's learned to be more of a craftsman," McLaurin said. "We knew his physical skills were there." The two-way iron man also has been essential to the development of sophomore running back Jayson Franklin, whom Frederick "took under his wing" this season as the two of them accounted for 27 touchdowns.

Frederick's bruising style of play has been a staple of Seventy-First's brand of football, and he's accepted the responsibility of steering the program toward success by setting an example and motivating his teammates.

"Being able to get to the state championship, that motivates me to keep going, keep driving. Keep going," Frederick said. "Trying to make plays and put us in good positions. Keeping everybody together. Making big plays."

McLaurin describes Frederick as cautious and thoughtful, but once he's convinced, he commits. "I think some of the strongest attributes about Donavan go beyond football," McLaurin said. "The kid’s going to be a success because of the way he handles himself in the classroom, among his peers."

As Frederick evolves, he plans to bring all the Falcons along for the ride to the ultimate goal of a state title.

"I want to keep everybody working hard so we can get back to that point and do better," he said.

Best of 910Preps All-Stars Football Defense

First Team

DL Tim Blue, senior, Pine Forest

DL Desmond Harris, senior, Cape Fear

DL Carmello Joliffe, senior, Seventy-First

DL Marquan Footman, junior, Cape Fear

LB Dontario Austin, junior, South View

LB Donavan Frederick, junior, Seventy-First (Defensive Player of the Year)

LB Jackson Karcher, senior, Gray's Creek

DB Mekhai Coleman, senior, Cape Fear

DB Amire Drummond, senior, Seventy-First

DB Kamal Thames, senior, Terry Sanford

DB Rashad Dockery, junior, South View

Second team

DL John Archer, freshman, Seventy-First

DL Jordan Collins, senior, Seventy-First

DL Davion Lapointe, junior, South View

DL Micah Thompson, junior, Pine Forest

LB Zayvion Hill, senior, Seventy-First

LB Landon Sargent, senior, Cape Fear

LB Bobby Soles, junior, South View

DB Josiah Carpenter, junior, Douglas Byrd

DB Damien Gary, junior, Cape Fear

DB Fred Logan, senior, Pine Forest

DB Kalen Lucas, junior, Seventy-First

