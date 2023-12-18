Best of 910Preps football offense: East champ Seventy-First leads Fayetteville all-stars

Seventy-First football has set the standard, not just in Cumberland County, but across the state as the 2023 3A East Region champion riding three straight undefeated regular seasons.

For his leadership and success, the Falcons' Deandre Nance is the Best of 910Preps All-Stars Football Offensive Player of the Year.

McLaurin lost his top two running backs from last season's 3A East runner-up squad, but Seventy-First didn't miss a beat with Nance under center for a third straight season. Players stepped up all over the field, buying into McLaurin's promise of greatness. The result has been a return to the state championship game for the first time since 2008 when Seventy-First won the most recent of its three state titles.

"We'll be back," McLaurin said after the championship game loss to Hickory. And with a roster stocked full of returning talent, you'd better believe him.

FINAL RANKINGS, PREDICTIONS: Fayetteville's postseason football wrap up plus way-too-early 2024 predictions

Nance, who received his first Division I college football scholarship offer after the title game, still has a senior season to play, and so do many other Falcons playmakers like Donavan Frederick, Jytavius Whitted, Antony Bethea, Kalen Lucas, Jaydyn Surgeon, Zymeir McPhaul, Christian Jackson and others.

That's a bad recipe for opponents, as Nance has developed into a reliable game manager and decision-maker in his three seasons as a starter. His ability to make everyone around him better, "the main trait of being a great quarterback," according to McLaurin, caught the coach's attention initially. And the more he learned about Nance, the more there was to appreciate.

Nance finished his junior year ranked in the top 10 across the state with 230 points. Most of those came from his 36 touchdowns and 3,081 total yards of offense. He ran for a team-high 1,532 yards (102.1 per game) and threw for 1,549 (70% completions) with 18 TDs and only two interceptions.

"He (Coach Mac) told me my freshman year that playing quarterback here at Seventy-First is a standard. You have to be able to lead by being a great example and setting the example for my teammates, and most importantly listening and being who I am," Nance said.

He's held the standard well.

NANCE PROFILE: Why Deandre Nance is 'perfect choice' as 3-year starting QB for Seventy-First football

Best of 910Preps All-Stars Football Offense

First Team

QB Deandre Nance, junior, Seventy-First (Offensive Player of the Year)

QB Jaylen Wright, senior, Terry Sanford

RB Christian Rutledge, senior, South View

RB Javon Webb, senior, Gray's Creek

WR Jeremiah Melvin, senior, Cape Fear

ATH Rashid Jones, senior, Terry Sanford

OL Zavier Barrett, junior, Gray's Creek

OL Zaire Ealy, senior, Seventy-First

OL Jakori Hood, senior, South View

OL Quamel Hoffler, senior, Seventy-First

OL Zymeir McPhaul, junior, Seventy-First

K/P Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, sophomore, Cape Fear

Second Team

QB Tyriq Clarida, junior, South View

QB Elijah Oehlke, junior, Trinity Christian

RB, Jamari Jones, junior, Pine Forest

RB Jayson Franklin, sophomore, Seventy-First

WR Donovan Pauling-Outlaw, junior, South View

ATH Xayden Watson, junior, Trinity Christian

OL Zach Colon, senior, Douglas Byrd

OL Tyler Ivory, senior, Jack Britt

OL John McKenzie, senior, Cape Fear

OL Wills Noon, senior, Terry Sanford

OL Carlin Pullen-Jones, senior, Pine Forest

K/P Devlin Coleman, senior, Seventy-First

The Best of 910Preps All-Star teams for 2023-24 recognize top performances in high school sports from all over Fayetteville. Here are your Best of 910Preps All-Stars for football (offense).

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Best of 910preps football offense all-stars