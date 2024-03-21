Harvard, West Point, more elite colleges want Trinity Christian QB Elijiah Oehkle

Trinity Christian quarterback Elijiah Oehkle has had an intruiging offseason ahead of his senior year.

In late January, Oehkle received his first Division I football scholarship offer from Liberty.

As of March 20, Oehkle’s number of offers have jumped to six, with Air Force, Army, Harvard, Cornell, and North Alabama joining the group.

Oehlke is a three-year starter, two years with Gray's Creek, and he just concluded his first season with the Crusaders where he saw tremendous success and emerged as a star.

This past season, Oehlke led the Crusaders to an NCISAA Big East conference title and finished the year 10-2 while throwing for 1,499 yards (166 yards per game) and 26 touchdowns. Elijah was also efficient on his feet, rushing for nine touchdowns and 216 yards.

Back in January, Trinity Christian coach Chuck Webster spoke about Oehkle's ambition in the classroom and how being a top student will get him more scholarship offers. "The kid carries a 3.9 GPA — he's such an amazing young man and because of this alone, more offers will come," Webster said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Trinity Christian QB Elijiah Oehkle has six D1 football offers