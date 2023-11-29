Advertisement

After title-game run, Trinity Christian football players earn NCISAA All-State honors

Monica Holland, Fayetteville Observer
After its run to the NCISAA Division II state championship, Trinity Christian football has more hardware to add to its trophy case.

The NCISAA All-State teams were announced at the conclusion of the season and more Crusaders made the cut than any other program, honored as the best of the independent athletic association's student-athletes in the 2023-24 season.

Trinity Christian went 10-2 this year and finished as the state runner-up, topping its wins total from the past two seasons combined and claiming its first Big East Conference title since 2019 — also the last year Trinity won a state title. The Crusaders have four state championships overall.

Here's a look at the six 2023-24 NCISAA All-State representatives from Trinity Christian.

Elijah Oehkle, QB

A transfer from Gray's Creek, Oehkle showed DI talent this season in passing for 1,499 yards (No. 1 in the Big East and eighth in the state among NCISAA quarterbacks) as a junior with a 130.8 QB rating.

Karlfonza Smith, WR

A 6-foot-2 junior with offers from UNC and Cincinnati, "Fonzy" Smith was the Big East's leading receiver this season with 544 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per catch.

Asheville School’s Derek Durand tried to block a pass to Trinity’s Karlfonza Smith, November 17, 2023. Colby Rabon/Asheville Citizen-Times
Jabez Jones, OL

A 270-pound senior, Jones cleared the way for Trinity Christian's potent offense, which averaged 5.5 touchdowns per game.

Jabari Ross, LB

A senior leader on defense, Ross led the Crusaders with 64 tackles in eight games as Trinity Christian allowed opponents an average of just 12 points per game with shutouts in three of its first five games this season.

Michael Ross Jr., DB

Ross made the all-state team as a defensive back, recognized for his ability to change games from the secondary with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. The senior also accounted for 13 TDs and 80 total points.

Xayden Watson, ATH

A junior who quarterbacked Pine Forest in 2022, Watson's role at Trinity became that of an all-around game-changer. His 90 points accounted for and 14 touchdowns ranked fourth in NCISAA Division II and led the Crusaders this season. He also had six interceptions — tops in the state.

NCISAA 11-Man Division II All-State Team

Quarterback

  • Elijah Oehlke, Trinity Christian

Running backs

Wide receivers

  • Jeremiah Dodd, Asheville Christian

  • Jaelan Pile, Covenant Day

  • Karlfonza Smith, Trinity Christian

Offensive linemen

  • Reed Casey, Asheville School

  • Jabez Jones, Trinity Christian

  • Jackson Reebel, Hickory Grove Christian

  • Cohen Sears, Covenant Day

  • Ethan Shafer, High Point Christian

Defensive linemen

  • Mack Johnson, High Point Christian Academy

  • Adam Kaminsk, Asheville School

  • Nathan McMahon, Asheville School

  • Josh Smith, High Point Christian Academy

Linebackers

  • Boaz Carlstrom, Wake Christian Academy

  • Luke Graves, Covenant Day

  • Jabari Ross, Trinity Christian

Defensive backs

  • Jahzir Dukes, Hickory Grove Christian

  • Gavin Harris, High Point Christian Academy

  • Michael Ross Jr., Trinity Christian

  • Justin Rowe, Asheville School

Specialist

  • David Green, High Point Christian Academy

All-purpose

  • Xayden Watson, Trinity Christian

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NCISAA football all-state teams 2023-24 Trinity Christian