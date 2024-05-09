An in-state rival joins UNC baseball in its latest projected NCAA Regional

Just two more weekends stand between college baseball teams and the start of their postseason runs.

We’re starting to see the College World Series contenders separate themselves from the rest of their conferences, while several teams are still trying to clinch a spot in their conference tournaments. Stars are appearing right before our eyes – can these players become NCAA Tournament heroes?

With the season wrapping up comes Regional Projections. If you’re not familiar with college baseball, the NCAA Tournament is split up into 16 4-team regionals.

Our North Carolina Tar Heels continue to prove themselves as one of the ACC’s best, as they lead UVA and archrival Duke by three games in the ACC Coastal Division. As a result of their strong play, UNC (36-11, 17-7) will likely host a Regional.

North Carolina, projected to be the sixth national seed, is slated to welcome in-state rival UNC-Wilmington to the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Seahawks (33-16, 17-4), currently first in the CAA, would join a field with America East leader Bryant University (29-16, 14-4) and Alabama (30-18, 10-14) which is fourth in the SEC West.

Bryant, looking to make its fist NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, was in the initial Chapel Hill Regional projection. The Crimson Tide have appeared in the last two Chapel Hill Regional projections.

The Diamond Heels have won seven consecutive contests against UNC-Wilmington, including a 11-0 thrashing this year back on March 19.

Regardless of where North Carolina ends up in the NCAA Tournament, will it be able to finally bring home its first College World Series title?

