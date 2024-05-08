Diamond Heels start off week with a big win over Campbell

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program is entering the final few weeks of the regular season, hoping to get hot at the right time. And on Tuesday night, they started this week off with an offensive explosion.

The Diamond Heels scored 16 runs in a win over Campbell, getting this week off to a good start. UNC swept the regular season series from Campbell with the 16-10 win and more importantly, continued their winning ways moving them to 36-11 on the year.

Both teams scored in the first inning but it was the Tar Heels that had the lead after the opening frame with a 2-1 advantage. UNC extended that lead to 6-1 before Campbell added two more runs. After Campbell plated two in the fourth and three in the fifth, it gave them an 8-7 lead.

The back-and-forth game continued as the two teams swapped leads in the game.

It was time for Vance Honeycutt to leave his mark. In the bottom of the sixth with UNC holding a 13-9 lead, Honeycutt went deep for a two-run shot to give them a 15-9 lead.

Both teams would add a run as UNC would go on to win the game.

The Tar Heels are next in action this weekend Friday for a three-game series against Louisville in Chapel Hill.

