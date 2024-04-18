Diamond Heels projected to host NCAA Tournament Regional

Despite watching its record home winning streak stopped Tuesday night against a tough Coastal Carolina squad, the UNC baseball team still ranks amongst the country’s best.

North Carolina (29-8, 14-4), one of the ACC’s seven ranked teams (11th), is leading the ACC Coastal Division. It plays NC State on the road this weekend, in a series which could truly determine how legitimate the Tar Heels are.

UNC’s proven its ability to beat good teams earlier this season, highlighted by a road sweep of Preseason Number One Wake Forest, plus a singular win against East Carolina.

Regardless of how North Carolina ends its season, it’s still projected to host a regional in D1Baseball’s Week 10 Projected Field of 64.

Looking at the Chapel Hill Regional right now, the Diamond Heels would face arguably the NCAA Tournament’s toughest group.

Florida has made 13 College World Series appearances, including a 2017 title. Oregon, one of the Pac-12’s better teams of late, is coming off its first-ever conference tournament championship and second Super Regional appearance. Bryant would be looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.

There is no question about UNC’s bats being able to produce, but it’s the starting pitching that could prevent a deep run. The bullpen has largely carried North Carolina on the mound, but a strong relief performances means nothing if starters continue to play inconsistently.

