UNC baseball among ACC teams with best odds to win College World Series in 2024

We are right around the corner from the NCAA baseball tournament, and odds suggest the UNC baseball program has a swingers chance at bringing the crown back to Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels are eight in odds (+2500), tied with Virginia and LSU per BETMGM. Ahead of UNC is Texas A&M(+500), followed by Arkansas(+600), Tennessee(+800), Clemson(+1300), Wake Forest / Oregon State (+1500), Duke / Florida State (+1800), East Carolina / Kentucky (+2000).

North Carolina has had a great season thus far, going 35-11 with eight games left in the regular season before ACC tournament play. UNC has been extra special at home, hosting a 28-2 record at the Bosh.

The odds are interesting, despite having favorable odds over many programs around the nation, the Tar Heels are still on the outside looking in. UNC lost the season series against ECU 2-1, however, that took place earlier in the year.

On the flip side, UNC did sweep Wake Forest on the road and likely is the reason their odds are as favorable as they are now. The Tar Heels odds should increase if they can claim the ACC tournament championship, especially if it’s over the Demon Deacons.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire