New projected NCAA Baseball Tourney field has UNC a Top-7 National seed

Sitting at 30-10 with just a few weeks remaining in college baseball season, the UNC baseball team is in prime position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional.

That is, if North Carolina finds a way to continuing producing at the plate, while getting better outings from its pitchers.

The Diamond Heels sport one of the nation’s top offenses, ranking 30th overall by hitting .309 as a team. Gavin Gallagher is hitting a team-high .372, but he’s just one of seven batters mashing at least .300.

As a result of its strong play already this year, UNC has a 2-game lead over archrival Duke in the ACC Coastal Division.

In D1Baseball’s Week 11 Projected Field of 64, the Diamond Heels are the seventh National Seed and will host Alabama, Northeastern and Niagara.

The Crimson Tide (26-15, 7-11) are fourth in the SEC West. Nine SEC teams will make the NCAA Tournament in the above projected field, so Alabama could possibly face some familiar foes.

Northeastern (28-11, 10-5), one of the CAA’s (Coastal Athletic Association) better teams, currently sits third behind UNC-Wilmington and conference leader College of Charleston. Niagara (24-11, 11-1) is tied atop the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with Rider.

If this is the regional North Carolina ends up with, I like its chances to play in a Super Regional tremendously.

