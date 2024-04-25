Registration open for Wounded Warrior golf tournament at Woodside

Apr. 25—The Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic returns to Woodside Country Club on May 20 for its 15th annual tournament.

This tournament benefits military veterans and active-duty service men and women throughout the CSRA. In recent years, the tournament proceeds have provided over $225,000 in scholarship assistance through USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College, more than $68,000 to help sponsor the annual Camp Gravatt Christmas Retreat for active-duty military families and more than $49,400 to assist with PTSD counseling and specific local veterans and active duty military needs.

Last year the tournament raised nearly $42,000.

The tournament will be held at Woodside with opening ceremonies at noon. Opening ceremonies will be preceded by a patriotic band, bag pipers, presentation of local World War II veterans and the presentation of colors by a local ROTC. The national anthem will be sung by Andrew Siders.

Registration deadline is May 6. The fee is $125 per person and $500 per team. Several levels of sponsorship are available ranging from $150 to sponsor a hole up to the Diamond level of $4,000.

"No other local golf tournament has an opening ceremony that is as well conducted, supported by local talent and is as patriotic," said Scott Singer, the tournament's chairperson. "We are so appreciative of our loyal patrons who have supported us through these years and also hope to recruit new sponsors and patrons for this very special tournament.

"We focus on supporting and helping veterans in our community, and this tournament helps us in meeting the many needs," Singer added.

The format of the tournament is an 18-hole captain's choice scramble with a shotgun start immediately after the opening ceremonies. There are still openings for golfers and sponsors.

The fee, in addition to prizes, includes green fee, cart fee, Chick-fil-A lunch, beverages by Grumpy's Sports Pub and a filet dinner by Outback Steakhouse. Raffle prizes and silent auction items have been provided by many local businesses. There also is a 50/50 raffle.

Those interested in this year's tournament can visit www.aawwgolf.org to register or become a sponsor. Registration forms are also available at local golf pro shops.