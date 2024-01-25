Ranking the opponents on UNC’s 2024 football opponents

Let’s get one thing settled before we dive into UNC’s football schedule: no game is ever easy for the Tar Heels.

We saw that midway through the 2023 campaign, when North Carolina lost an easy matchup against then-1-win UVA. UNC traveled to Atlanta the following week, facing a Georgia Tech team it also should’ve beaten, but allowed the Yellow Jackets to gain first downs on seemingly every play and score on most of their drives.

On paper, the Tar Heels have a significantly easier schedule this year. They open the season with a tough opponent, playing on the road against a solid, Big 10 program in Minnesota that’s made bowl games in five of its last seven seasons, then return to Chapel Hill and face UNC-Charlotte, NC Central and James Madison. None of those three homes games feature a Power 5 opponent, which could be detrimental when determining future rankings.

UNC in a College Football Playoff ranking? That’s cute – and we’re all Tar Heel fans over here. If North Carolina enjoys any early success in 2024, don’t be surprised to see a signature, late-season collapse.

With the schedule being out, which is very home-heavy early and road-heavy deeper into ACC play, we’re going to rank UNC’s 2024 opponents from toughest to weakest.

Toughest: Florida State

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) holds the ACC Championship trophy after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the defending conference champions is tough.

When you have to play the defending conference champions on the road – in one of the ACC’s toughest football atmospheres – it’s even more difficult.

UNC will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 2 for a date with the Florida State Seminoles.

While FSU loses star quarterback Jordan Travis, the Tar Heels lost Drake Maye. This will be Carolina’s most challenging game – not just because of the opponent, but also the environment.

NC State

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit after throwing a pass by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Sean Brown (0) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t matter how well the Tar Heels are playing on the gridiron – NC State always seems to have their number.

After North Carolina dominated the 20th century matchups and – ironically – leads the all-time series, the Wolfpack have owned this rivalry in the 21st century.

NC State has won the past three matchups, including last year’s 39-20 spanking in Raleigh.

Yes, UNC hosts its hated football rivals this year, but that doesn’t make things any easier. I’m sure the Wolfpack, particularly if they have a good season, will have some choice words ahead of the Nov. 30 regular-season finale.

Georgia Tech

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (18) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12 is going to be a good one – but maybe not so for UNC.

The Yellow Jackets handed North Carolina its second loss of the 2023 season, continuing to be kryptonite for the boys in baby blue. Georgia Tech is one of the few schools UNC has a losing record against.

There’s hope the Tar Heels have luck and maybe some inside secrets ahead of this year’s clash, as they hired former Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins to be their defensive coordinator.

North Carolina will have to deal with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, though, who very likely could be the ACC’s top gunslinger this year.

Minnesota

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) catches the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive backs Tre’Von Jones (2) and Tyler Nubin (27) and Justin Walley (5) defend in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always a good feeling playing in front of your home crowd, particularly in your first game of the year.

Opening on the road, however, gives teams a chance to show they’re able to win in tough environments.

If you need to know anything about Minnesota, it’s a sports-crazed state.

UNC travels up to Minneapolis for “Week 0” this year, facing off against the Golden Gophers on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Tar Heels handled Minnesota at home last year, but now face that same Big 10 program on the the road.

Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite UNC winning the Victory Bell in each of head coach Mack Brown’s five year, since his return to Chapel Hill, Duke always seems to be within one score of beating the Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils do lose a lot, including star quarterback Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) and Jalen Calhoun (NFL Draft), but rivalry games always prove to be tough. UNC and Duke will clash on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Durham, making this matchup that much tougher for North Carolina.

Pitt

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) leaps over a tackle attempt by /pit14d/ during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Tar Heels won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the past two UNC-Pitt football battles, which have both been 3-possession victories for the Tar Heels, these matchups are typically close.

Each of the 10 battles from 2000-2021 were decided by one possession.

North Carolina dominated the struggling Panthers in Pittsburgh last year, 41-24. The Panthers dealt with losing 2022 star running back Israel Abanikanda to the NFL, quarterback Phil Jurokvec being benched for poor play and an overall youthful team.

This is the same Pitt program who is just two years removed from a bowl victory and final AP Poll ranking of 22nd.

UVA

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) rushes for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

UVA hasn’t has a winning season since 2019, but that doesn’t discount from the fact it pulled off a shocking upset over the Tar Heels last year.

UNC travels to Charlottesville this year on Saturday, Oct. 26. This game is colloquially known as the South’s Oldest Rivalry – just like in basketball, these matchups always prove to be close.

Even with several key offensives departures, this is a game North Carolina should win easily.

James Madison

Dec 23, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Jordan McCloud (2) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t sleep on the Sun Belt Conference, which features several pesky squads in Troy, App State and James Madison, among others.

JMU was undefeated in 2023 – until App State pulled off another upset.

UNC hosts the JMU Dukes on Saturday, Sept. 21 for its final of three consecutive home games. The Tar Heels last played the Dukes in 2016, when the Heels fell behind early before pulling away for a big victory.

All you need to know about JMU is that its fans travel well, so expect to see those purple and gold streamers in Kenan Stadium.

UNC-Charlotte

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) tackles Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Victor Tucker (1) along with defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 9 should be another easy win for the Tar Heels, as they host a UNC-Charlotte program that’s largely struggled to develop since re-debuting in 2013.

The 49ers made one bowl game in their brief history, a 2019 appearance in the Bahamas Bowl, but are coming off their fourth-consecutive losing season.

North Carolina and UNC-Charlotte have never played before.

Easiest – North Carolina Central

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Walker Harris (3) moves out to pass against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Given that North Carolina Central is an FCS team, it should be UNC’s easiest game on the 2024 schedule.

The Eagles are, however, a solid program with two consecutive FCS Playoff Appearances. The Tar Heels will host North Carolina Central on Saturday, Sept. 14, in a game that I wouldn’t be surprised ends up tougher than expected.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire