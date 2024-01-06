Social media reacts to UNC hiring Jeff Collins as DC

Not one player – or one person – can fix how horrendous the UNC football team’s defense is.

The 6-0 start fooled all of Tar Heel Nation. A 9-sack performance in the 2023 opener against South Carolina and emergence of Alijah Huzzie, turned into allowing Georgia Tech and a lowly UVA squad to combine for over 1,000 offensive yards.

There were plenty of calls for firing Gene Chizik from his defensive coordinator position during the season, a trend I feel like is emerging across struggling teams on all levels. That finally happened on Wednesday this week, as Chizik’s firing came exactly a week after UNC’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia.

It only took Carolina two days to find its next defensive coordinator, as former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was hired earlier Friday.

In addition to his two head coaching stops, which include most wins in a Temple Head coach’s first two seasons, Collins has also been the defensive coordinator at Albright Colege, Florida International University, Mississippi State and Florida. His Mississippi State and Florida defenses finished Top-25 nationally, a sign all UNC fans are sure to be excited about.

Let’s take a deeper look into what Tar Heel Nation thinks of the hire:

We were never able to see it but Collins has had success on the defensive side of the ball other places. — Tech Train🚂 (@GeprgiaT) January 5, 2024

Maybe he can beat Georgia Tech — Kevinrich (@Kevinri06845415) January 5, 2024

I’m usually for Carolina to hire “Carolina guys” but honestly I’m so happy they went with someone outside the program. A new culture is needed — Kyle Krook (@KyleKrook00) January 5, 2024

What kind of defense will he run? The same 4-2-5 UNC has been running? Is he a DC that lead our defense to become physical & tough? — Matthew Childress (@footballphinfan) January 5, 2024

Best hire possible, great DC resume — Rise of the Heel (@RiseoftheHeel23) January 5, 2024

Geoff Collins's last six years as a SEC defensive coordinator all yielded top-25 rankings in the DF+ advanced metric (FEI/SP+). #UNC's last top-25 defense in DF+ came in 2009. He hasn't called a defense on game day since 2017 (Temple). — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) January 5, 2024

this is a great DC hire. didnt work out as a head coach but was a great DC in gainsville — sportsfan (@gatornatio65034) January 5, 2024

He's serious as a graveyard gate. Knows defense like nobody's business. Three jumps ahead of everybody else. Smartest guy in the room — Randy Riddle (papa funk) (@randy7436) January 5, 2024

His Florida defense in 2015 finished No. 8 nationally and third in the SEC. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) January 5, 2024

Impressive move by UNC Football! Hiring Geoff Collins as the new defensive coordinator shows their commitment to building a strong team. Excited to see what he brings to the program! — Maiya | Historian (@maiyapollich75) January 5, 2024

Geoff Collins: Big Vest Guy, Big Bicep Guy. pic.twitter.com/Iqpdyt1h0U — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 5, 2024

