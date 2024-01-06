Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC hiring Jeff Collins as DC

Not one player – or one person – can fix how horrendous the UNC football team’s defense is.

The 6-0 start fooled all of Tar Heel Nation. A 9-sack performance in the 2023 opener against South Carolina and emergence of Alijah Huzzie, turned into allowing Georgia Tech and a lowly UVA squad to combine for over 1,000 offensive yards.

There were plenty of calls for firing Gene Chizik from his defensive coordinator position during the season, a trend I feel like is emerging across struggling teams on all levels. That finally happened on Wednesday this week, as Chizik’s firing came exactly a week after UNC’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia.

It only took Carolina two days to find its next defensive coordinator, as former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was hired earlier Friday.

In addition to his two head coaching stops, which include most wins in a Temple Head coach’s first two seasons, Collins has also been the defensive coordinator at Albright Colege, Florida International University, Mississippi State and Florida. His Mississippi State and Florida defenses finished Top-25 nationally, a sign all UNC fans are sure to be excited about.

Let’s take a deeper look into what Tar Heel Nation thinks of the hire:

