Social Media reacts to Florida State, ACC left out of College Football Playoff

For the first time ever, an unbeaten Power 5 program is left out of the College Football Playoff. After Saturday’s results and about 12 hours of waiting, the four teams selected to the College Football Playoff were revealed and Florida State was the odd team out.

The committee left out the Seminoles and the Atlantic Coast Conference despite them going unbeaten on the season. Florida State finished the season 13-0 overall and won the conference title after beating Louisville.

But when it came down to it, the committee picked Alabama over them after they beat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

With the Seminoles losing Jordan Travis for the season, they won back-to-back games against Florida and Louisville to close out the year with backup quarterbacks. However, the committee pointed to them being a ‘different’ team as a big factor.

As the rankings were revealed, social media was buzzing with fans upset that the Seminoles were left out.

2023 Florida State not getting in for the "crime" of having its star QB injured now becomes a worse decision than 2001 Nebraska or 2003 Oklahoma getting in. The playoff has done the improbable: It has created a worse injustice than the odious, destructive BCS. Hard to do. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 3, 2023

If I’m #FSU I’m leaving the #ACC tomorrow. And as @BuckSanders says, #Carolina needs to be in the first train smoking right beside them. And you have an ACC chairing the committee…… smh. (Injuries happen. It’s part of the game. ). #CFBPlayoff — Tommy Ashley (@TAshleyIC) December 3, 2023

Hope we get to see FSU blow out Georgia in the Orange Bowl — Jordan Falls (@JordanFalls) December 3, 2023

Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn’t figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. #FSU #CFP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

FSU got HOSED. That was definitely wrong. Were they gonna get mashed in the playoffs? Absolutely. But they earned a spot. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) December 3, 2023

Winning the games doesn’t matter Next year just pick your favorites and call it a playoff — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) December 3, 2023

The silver lining is that the CFP committee’s decision today confirms there’s little value in FSU remaining in the #ACC. UNC and Clemson want out as well. I imagine this will expedite offseason efforts to exit the league. — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) December 3, 2023

FSU football when the college football playoff rankings came out: pic.twitter.com/dH3Py9rX0o — ITYSL memes 💦🥩 (@ityslmemes.com on bsky) (@ITYSL_memes) December 3, 2023

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

(FSU looked better against Louisville last night than Alabama did against Auburn, Arkansas or USF, btw.) — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 3, 2023

Also, if I'm FSU, I tell ESPN to kiss my ass from now on.

They aren't your partners, they're opposed to your success. Give their real journalists access, but tell the broadcast and PR branches of that company to get lost. — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) December 3, 2023

Feel so bad for the kids at FSU man. Did everything right…and got screwed 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 3, 2023

I don’t envy the college football playoff committee today, but leaving out an unbeaten FSU is a setback for the sport. The playoff will still be awesome, but we need more objective metrics for determining the post-season. #CollegeFootballPlayoff — David Cone (@davidadamcone) December 3, 2023

That will more or less end the ACC as currently constituted. FSU brass probably on a plane to talk with a sovereign wealth fund as we speak — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 3, 2023

Florida State leaving the ACC as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/3Oo0Teqf3I — Front Porch Football (@frontporchfbll) December 3, 2023

The ACC will miss out on at least $6 million in revenue distribution as a result of Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/uPMUxplM8v — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 3, 2023

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips calls it “unfathomable” that Florida State was left out. “Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.” Statement from him: pic.twitter.com/3BYozQOSog — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) December 3, 2023

Florida State, 13-0 and ACC champions, left out of the CFP. That is stunning. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023

The man who killed @theACC :@BooCorrigan @NCState just destroyed their own conference and cost each school severely. I am in awe. If you claim Everett Case built the ACC, you need to own that Boo Corrigan killed it. pic.twitter.com/Ly0VciUl7d — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) December 3, 2023

FSU is coming up with the money to leave the ACC within the next hour — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire