Social Media reacts to Florida State, ACC left out of College Football Playoff

Zack Pearson
·4 min read
For the first time ever, an unbeaten Power 5 program is left out of the College Football Playoff. After Saturday’s results and about 12 hours of waiting, the four teams selected to the College Football Playoff were revealed and Florida State was the odd team out.

The committee left out the Seminoles and the Atlantic Coast Conference despite them going unbeaten on the season. Florida State finished the season 13-0 overall and won the conference title after beating Louisville.

But when it came down to it, the committee picked Alabama over them after they beat No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

With the Seminoles losing Jordan Travis for the season, they won back-to-back games against Florida and Louisville to close out the year with backup quarterbacks. However, the committee pointed to them being a ‘different’ team as a big factor.

As the rankings were revealed, social media was buzzing with fans upset that the Seminoles were left out.

