North Carolina Tar Heels football 2024 schedule
The 2023 college football season is in the books as the Michigan Wolverines captured the national championship, taking down Alabama and then Washington in the College Football Playoff. With the offseason here, the focus now shifts to the 2024 season for programs.
For the North Carolina Tar Heels, next season will usher in a new era at quarterback as Drake Maye is off to the NFL after three years. With Maye and other key pieces leaving for the NFL or the transfer portal, Mack Brown and his staff will have to find a way to rebuild on the fly.
North Carolina has added a few key players through the transfer portal while also welcoming in a good 2024 recruiting class.
This season, the ACC will look different. The conference will welcome in SMU, Stanford, and Cal as expansion makes its way to the conference. The Tar Heels won’t see any of those three teams on their 2024 schedule but will do so starting in 2025.
There’s a long way to go until kickoff in September of 2024 but it’s never too early to take a look ahead at the 2024 schedule. Here is the 2024 schedule with opponents for the Tar Heels.
AT Minnesota (August 29)
North Carolina opens the season on the road against Minnesota. The two teams met last season in Chapel Hill with the Tar Heels getting a win.
Last meeting: UNC 31, Minnesota 13
All-Time series: UNC leads 1-0.
vs. Charlotte (Sept. 7)
The first home game for UNC will be against Charlotte on September 7th.
Last meeting: N/A
All-Time Series: First meeting
vs. N.C. Central (Sept. 14)
The Tar Heels will stay home in Week 3 and host NC Central for a non-conference battle.
Last meeting: N/A
All-Time Series: First meeting
vs. James Madison (Sept 21)
The Tar Heels will host James Madison on September 21, a year after the Dukes went 11-2.
Last meeting: UNC 56, James Madison 26 (2016)
All-Time Series: UNC leads 3-0
AT Duke (Sept. 28)
The Tar Heels and Blue Devils renew their rivalry early in the season in Durham. North Carolina’s first ACC game will be at Duke this season.
Last meeting: UNC 47, Duke 45 (2OT)
All-Time Series: UNC leads 63-36-4
vs. Pitt (Oct. 5)
North Carolina has a two-game win streak against Pitt as they will host the Panthers on October 5.
Last meeting: UNC 41, Pitt 24
All-Time Series: UNC leads 12-5
vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 12)
The Tar Heels will look to avenge last season’s upset loss to Georgia Tech as they have lost two straight to the Yellow Jackets.
Last meeting: Georgia Tech 46, UNC 42
All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 33-22-3
OPEN DATE (Oct. 19)
The first bye week of the year will happen on October 19th ahead of a road trip.
AT Virginia (Oct. 26)
The Tar Heels return from the bye week to continue the South’s Oldest Rivalry with a battle at Virginia.
Last meeting: Virginia 31, UNC 27
All-Time Series: UNC leads 64-50-4
AT Florida State (Nov. 2)
The Tar Heels head to Tallahassee for a showdown against the defending ACC champion Seminoles.
Last meeting: Florida State 35, UNC 25 (2021)
All-Time Series: FSU leads 3-17-1
OPEN WEEK (Nov. 9)
The Tar Heels will have two bye weeks in a span of four weeks, which may benefit the team down the stretch.
vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16)
The Tar Heels host the Demon Deacons in November as the two have had some big games as of late.
Last meeting: UNC 36, Wake Forest 34 (2022)
All-Time Series: UNC leads 70-33-2
AT Boston College (Nov. 23)
North Carolina will head to Boston College for the first time in four seasons in the second-to-last game of the year.
Last meeting: UNC 26, Boston College 22 (2020)
All-Time Series: UNC leads 6-2
vs. NC State (Nov. 30)
The Tar Heels will host NC State this season but have lost three straight to the Wolfpack including on the road last year.
Last meeting: NC State 39, UNC 20
All-Time Series: UNC leads 60-39-4