UNC football commit Jordan Shipp shoots up latest recruiting rankings

The college football offseason will hold its next big day in early February with National Signing Day on Feb. 7th. From there, recruiting will continue to be in the forefront with Spring games and then a few months off before camps open in late Summer.

For the 2024 class, the final weeks are here in terms of recruiting and 247Sports has released its final update to the 2024 class. And among the biggest risers in the class was UNC commit Jordan Shipp.

The wide receiver climbed from No. 212 to No. 91 in the rankings, with a four-star ranking as well. Here is what 247Sports had to say about Shipp after he was named a ‘player you should know’:

“Shipp just kept making plays, rep after rep, practice after practice,” Standish said. “He was a last-minute invitee to the All-American Bowl and proved he belonged with the best in the nation during Day 2 of practice. During the joint practice session, Shipp was nearly uncoverable during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, coupling multiple touchdowns and highlight plays on a variety of routes at the second and third levels of the defense. The future Tar Heel is a natural at stacking defensive backs as he moves down the field to attack third-level throws and shows plenty of promise as an early-contributing, field-stretching wideout in Chip Lindsey’s offensive scheme.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Charlotte native had 19 offers in his recruitment and picked UNC over NC State and Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire