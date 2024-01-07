UNC football hosts defensive lineman in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program made some changes this past week on the defensive side when they parted ways with Gene Chizik and Tim Cross. They then hired Geoff Collins to replace Chizik as the defensive coordinator, ushering in a new era.

And now this weekend, they hosted a potential big recruit out of the transfer portal.

Former Louisville defensive lineman Jeff Clark took a visit to North Carolina, posting on X (Formerly Twitter) about his visit on Saturday with some images in Chapel Hill. The 6-foot, 170-pound had a solid season with Louisville in 2023, recording 14 tackles, 21 quarterback pressures, 17 hurries and four quarterback hits.

Amazing time at UNC!! pic.twitter.com/OA3jgUa1SA — Jeff Clark (@Jr1Jeffery) January 7, 2024

But North Carolina isn’t the only program in pursuit of Clark.

He’s drawing a lot of interest out of the portal as Arizona State, California, Duke, Michigan State, and Colorado have offered. The Buffs offered Clark on Saturday to become his latest offer.

It’s huge for UNC to get Clark on campus in pursuit of him and time will tell if that paid off or not.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire