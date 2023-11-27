Payton Wilson, Dave Doeren take shots at UNC after win

Last season it was NC State planting a flag at midfield in Kenan Stadium after upsetting the Tar Heels to close out the regular season. North Carolina took note of that along with Dave Doeren’s comments to the media before the game as well.

With that on their mind, North Carolina still came out flat on Saturday against the Wolfpack falling behind 23-0 and never recovering as they lost 39-20. And after the game, the Wolfpack were at it again.

On the field after the game, linebacker Payton Wilson got the trash-talking going as he told the ACC Network that recruits should go to NC State rather than UNC.

“If you want to have culture, come to Raleigh. Them boys in blue don’t know about it,” Wilson said.

Now, Wilson had a fantastic game and earned the right to trash talk. He’s one of the top players in the ACC and was once a UNC commit before flipping to NC State during the Larry Fedora era.

He wasn’t the only one talking.

Doeren’s locker room speech went viral as he called UNC players “pieces of s***”. Here’s the exact quote from the speech:

“Hey, you know it’s been 1,460 days since those pieces of s*** beat us,” Doeren said.

The Wolfpack have owned UNC over the past three years on the football field and can trash talk. But feels like Doeren went a little overboard, again.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire