UNC Football: Helmet stickers for win over Pitt

With a thorough, 41-24 victory over Pitt in its ACC football opener, the UNC football team is 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

Who was the head coach back then? The same guy leading Carolina right now – Mack Brown.

UNC’s defense looked like swiss cheese in the opening quarter, as it allowed Pitt to march right down the field and cap off its opening drive with a 7-yard, Rodney Hammond Jr. touchdown run. The Panthers tacked on ten more first-half points, then returned a kick 100 yards for a score.

For the third time in four games, Carolina suffocated its opponent defensively. The Heels’ defense pitched a second-half shutout Saturday night – Pitt’s kick return is considered a defensive score. UNC allowed only six combined second-half points between the South Carolina and Minnesota games.

Alijah Huzzie headlined a strong special teams unit, taking a second-quarter punt 52 yards to the house and giving the Tar Heels a lead they’d never relinquish.

Drake Maye shined with 296 passing yards and three total touchdowns, but he stole the spotlight with his late first-half, left-handed touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour.

With such a well-rounded victory, it's tough to single in on specific players for helmet stickers. Let's take a look at who we think deserve them:

UNC's second-half defense

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Christian Veilleux (11) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Tar Heels won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

How Carolina’s defense finished the Pitt game came as a shocker, particularly after how it looked in the first quarter.

The Panthers seemingly gained a first down on every first quarter carry or pass, capping their opening drive off on the first of two first-half rushing touchdowns.

Pitt also kicked a field goal in the second quarter, but was shutout offensively in the second half. The Panthers scored on a kickoff return and the ensuing extra point, but that was considered a defensive score.

If you take away the App State game, UNC’s defense has only allowed six second-half points across the entire 2023 season.

Kaimon Rucker was, once again, the defensive unit’s leader. He sacked Pitt backup quarterback Christian Veilleux twice and generated two tackles for loss.

As Carolina heads into its bye week, it has to like how it’s playing in an area where it’s historically struggled.

J.J. Jones

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: J.J. Jones #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels signals a first down after a catch in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

He never found the end zone, but UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones is not getting enough credit for the performance he delivered against a tough Pitt defense.

Pitt’s defense allowed opponents just 114 passing yards per game entering Saturday’s clash against the Tar Heels.

Jones led all receivers last night and just surpassed this mark, catching six passes for 117 yards, including a 52-yard reception in the 42-24 UNC win. This output was good enough for a career milestone – Jones’ first career, 100-yard receiving game.

Tar Heel Illustrated’s Jacob Turner sees Jones developing as a reliable, big-play threat for UNC – which is especially welcomed with Tez Walker being ruled ineligible for the year.

Alijah Huzzie

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) runs on his way to scoring on a fifty-two yard punt return against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Alijah Huzzie, the East Tennessee State transfer, delivered a crucial second-quarter touchdown that put UNC ahead for good.

With Carolina and Pitt tied at 14 midway through the second quarter, Huzzie caught a Caleb Junko punt and outraced the Panther defense for a 52-yard touchdown.

Not only did Huzzie deliver UNC a score that put it ahead for good, he also intercepted Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux twice.

Huzzie is shaping up to be one of Carolina’s best transfer portal pickups in some time.

Drake Maye

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) and defensive lineman Bam Brima (57) defend during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be a UNC victory if it weren’t for a big game from Drake Maye.

Carolina’s star quarterback nearly reached the 300-yard passing mark and totaled three touchdowns, but his signature play came on a late first-half passing touchdown.

With the Pitt defense about to sack him on a read-option, Maye switched the football to his left hand and found a wide-open Kobe Paysour in the end zone.

#UNC QB Drake Maye a Right-Handed QB completes a Left-Handed 7-Yard Touchdown Pass to WR Kobe Paysour Patrick Mahomes-Esque pic.twitter.com/172BsEfl2J — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd0) September 24, 2023

Maye’s first touchdown pass of the season was to Paysour – now his most recent one is, too.

It doesn’t matter the week – Maye is seemingly developing chemistry with a different receiver every game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire