UNC football offers ACC offensive tackle out of transfer portal

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels made it known what they are looking for in the transfer portal to hopefully improve the roster for next season.

They have already landed a few key players including a quarterback, tight end and even recently flipped an offensive tackle. Now, they have their eyes on another offensive tackle who is out of the ACC.

The Tar Heels offered Georgia Tech offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich on Tuesday as he continues to look for a new program out of the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Leftwich entered the portal a few days ago and has two years of eligibility left as a graduate transfer. He’s a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and saw action in each of the last two seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

Blessed to receive an offer to University Of North Carolina 🙏🏾! #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/Pb6eQxIQfX — Jakiah Leftwich ✞ (@JakiahLeftwich) January 9, 2024

The Tar Heels are looking to revamp the offensive line as they have a quarterback battle brewing this offseason.

They lost Diego Pounds to Ole Miss and recently flipped Howard Sampson from TCU. But adding another piece shouldn’t be out of the question at all for the program.

