Premier League final day 2023: Fixtures, relegation battle and how to watch

A nine-month Premier League season punctuated by the Qatar World Cup comes to an end on Sunday, with all eyes on the battle to avoid relegation.

Manchester City have already sealed a third consecutive league title, confirmed by Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

At the bottom of the table, it promises to be an anxious final day for fans of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United, with Southampton already down.

Unai Emery is desperate to continue his love affair with European football – and start to build a new history for Aston Villa in the process this afternoon.

Victory over Brighton will guarantee his team a place in next season’s Europa Conference League, a stunning turnaround considering the state of the relegation-threaten club he took over in November.

It would mark Villa’s first taste of Europe in 13 years but would not come as a surprise, given Emery’s pedigree in continental competition.

The 51-year-old Spaniard has won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and reached two more finals, with Arsenal and Villarreal.

“We are trying to get something in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup and the next challenge to try to play in Europe and enjoy Europe with Aston Villa.”

The Basque coach has already guaranteed himself cult status among Villa fans given that, when he lost his first game after replacing Steven Gerrard, the club were two places, and one point, above the relegation zone.

But even though older Villa fans still, understandably, hark back to when their club was crowned champions of Europe 41 years ago, Emery is interested only in bringing new successes to the club.

"When we speak about Aston Villa, we can speak about the last 10 years, or we can speak about the history, or when they won the European Cup, it depends,” he said.

"I prefer to speak about how we are now and what the objective is now and what is the next step we can face after Sunday."

When is the final day of the Premier League?

The final day of the Premier League season is Sunday, May 28, with all 10 games kicking off at 4.30pm (BST).

What games will be on television?

Sky Sports announced their TV picks for the final day after Leicester’s goalless draw at Newcastle on Monday.

They have selected Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester City vs West Ham United for live broadcast.

Leeds United's final game at home to Tottenham will be on BT Sport.

How to watch the Premier League on US TV

Sunday’s matches will kick-off at 11.30am Eastern Time. As always, every match is available to watch across NBC Sports’ various platforms.

The four matches available on cable television are Everton vs Bournemouth (on USA Network), Leeds United vs Tottenham (on CNBC), Leicester City vs West Ham (on SYFY) and Manchester United vs Fulham (on Bravo).

The six other games will be available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, which requires a premium subscription.

Final-day permutations

Who can be relegated?

Two of Everton, Leicester and Leeds will join Southampton on their way to the Championship.

Everton have their fate in their own hands. If they beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park they will survive and Leicester and Leeds will be relegated.

Leicester must beat West Ham to stand any chance of avoiding the drop. Dean Smith’s team have a superior goal difference to Everton, so a victory combined with dropped points by Everton would see Leicester stay up and Everton go down.

Leeds need to beat Spurs at Elland Road and hope results in the other two matches go their way. In all likelihood, Leeds require three points, Leicester failing to win and an Everton defeat to stay up.

In theory, there is a scenario in which a Leeds win and Everton draw sees Allardyce’s team finish above Everton on goals scored or goal difference. However, this would require Leeds to win by three goals or more against Spurs.

Leicester’s goal difference is significantly better than Leeds’s though, so the Yorkshire club would still need Leicester to drop points in order to stay up.

Who can qualify for the Champions League?

Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, joining Manchester City and Arsenal in Europe’s premier club competition. Manchester United sealed the fourth spot after beating Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford in their penultimate match of the season on Thursday night.

Manchester City winning the Champions League would not mean a fifth Premier League club qualifying.

Which teams can qualify for Europe?

Liverpool are assured of a place in the Europa League.

One of two teams already in the Premier League’s top five, City or United, will win the FA Cup so the second Europa League place will go to the team in sixth, which is Brighton.

Aston Villa need to match Tottenham’s result on the final day to seal seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Can anyone beat Erling Haaland to the Premier League golden boot?

Extremely unlikely. Leeds may have conceded 74 goals this season, but surely they can prevent Harry Kane from scoring nine at Elland Road.

What are they saying?

Everton manager Sean Dyche says having Premier League safety in the club’s hands on the final day is a position he would have willingly accepted when appointed in January.

Dyche took over with the side second-bottom with 15 points from their first 20 games.

“It’s easy to forget isn’t it? I came here and they were three points inside the relegation zone. Now we are two points out of it,” said Dyche.

“Five points doesn’t sound a lot, but when you factor in all the injuries that we have had and what has gone on, you would have taken it.

“Many people were saying then that we were done. We have shifted considerably, but the biggest measure is the end of the season. I don’t go back on my words. The most important league table is the final one. That’s the one that is left.”

Premier League final-day fixtures 2022/23

Arsenal vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Brentford vs Man City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Tottenham

Leicester vs West Ham

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Liverpool

Kick-off times and TV schedule

All games will kick off at 4.30pm with Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester vs West Ham on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, respectively.

Leeds United vs Tottenham will be on BT Sport 1.

