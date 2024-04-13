Penn State football: live updates from Blue-White Game in Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State football will give a glimpse into the upcoming season with today's Blue-White Game.

The annual intrasquad scrimmage in Beaver Stadium marks the end of spring workouts. It's also this team's first work in front of a big crowd in what hopes to be a memorable 2024 season in the expanding Big Ten and College Football Playoffs.

Follow along here all afternoon for updates, commentary and visuals on how the Nittany Lions look four months before the opener at West Virginia. Like how their three new coordinators are beginning to reshape the offense and reload the defense and special teams.

The action begins at 2 p.m. in what figures to be cloudy and gusty Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Blue-White Game live Penn State football updates

Follow along with live updates from Saturday's spring scrimmage right here by REFRESHING your browser and scrolling down. Or follow York Daily Record Penn State beat writer Frank Bodani on X (formally Twitter).

Pregaming

Penn State safety King Mack (9) tackles Delaware running back Saeed St. Fleur during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets a pass off before defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) can get a hit in during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. Dennis-Sutton led all players with two sacks in the game.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) makes a catch against Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during the third quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

