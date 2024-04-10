A new offense ... a new look? How to watch Penn State football's Blue-White Game

Penn State football fans get their Nittany Lions back in Beaver Stadium − and on TV − this weekend for their annual spring afternoon scrimmage.

Penn State's Blue-White Game is coming Saturday. Highlights include following the progress of young, up-and-coming stars and seasoned transfers on both sides of the ball, such as new receiver Julian Fleming.

Quarterbacks Drew Allar, Beau Pribula and rookie Ethan Grunkemeyer will lead a hopefully new-and-improved offense under the guidance of first-year coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

The Blue-White Game is billed as Penn State University's unofficial annual spring reunion. In 2023, an estimated 63,000 fans were in attendance − the ninth time in 10 years the game has drawn more than 60,000.

Here are details on how to watch and listen and for attending:

When is Penn State football's annual Blue-White Game?

Saturday, April 13, Beaver Stadium: The scrimmage begins at 2 p.m. Fans can begin entering the stadium through gates A,B,C and E at noon.

How can I watch the Blue-White Game on TV?

The game will be aired live on the Big Ten Network

How can I listen to the Blue-White Game?

WSBA-910 AM, WSBA-93.9 FM; WHGB-1400 AM, WHGB-96.5, 95.3 FM

How can I stream the Blue-White Game?

You can live stream the game here, at LionVision, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Saturday

Blue-White showcase: Kaden Saunders (7) will make a push for breakthrough playing time at receiver and as a punt returner.

Does it cost to attend the Blue-White Game?

Admission is free.

What are parking procedures for the Blue-White Game?

Parking lots open at 8 a.m., Saturday

Mobile parking passes will be the preferred delivery method. Fans are asked to make sure to download their mobile parking passes to Apple Wallet or Google Pay, $20 each, in advance of game day.

Those without a pass will be charged $20 per car and $60 for RVs and buses upon arrival. Cash and cards will be accepted at the lots.

Parking will also be available at the on-campus parking decks (HUB, East, Eisenhower, Nittany, and West) for $20.

What is the weather forecast for Penn State's Blue-White Game?

Cloudy skies early with partial clearing in the afternoon. Breezy throughout. Temperatures will only reach into the low- to mid-50s.

Are there special events surrounding the game?

∎ A block party will be held on Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include rides, carnival games, face painting, live music and food vendors.

∎ The Blue-White Apparel and Equipment Sale will run on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at Pegula Ice Arena.

∎ Fans also can meet current and former Penn State players, before and after the game, through a pay event hosted by Happy Valley United, Penn State's NIL collective.

Penn State lettermen, including LaVar Arrington, Brandon Short, Trace McSorley and Matt McGloin, will appear at Medlar Field, across the street from Beaver Stadium, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Current players and coaches are expected from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $85 per person and are available here.

Check out these Penn State football stories

∎ Why Penn State football is thriving with Julian Fleming: "I love being around him."

∎ NFL Draft weirdness: Penn State football players ponder how basketballs fit in a bus?

∎ Penn State football's spring season: 4 things to accomplish before Blue-White weekend

∎ Why Drew Allar, Abdul Carter should be rising stars this spring

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: How to watch Penn State football in Blue-White Game in Beaver Stadium