Why they could be Blue-White Game stars: 7 Penn State football players on the rise

STATE COLLEGE − Penn State football will rely on its ever-increasing talent depth to make a hopeful "playoff jump" in the expanded Big Ten in 2024.

Which means Saturday's Blue-White Game should highlight some rising standouts who could play key roles this fall − difference-making roles.

This scrimmage will be about the "provers" on the team, those fighting to establish themselves in prominent roles. The guys working behind All-America candidates like tight end Tyler Warren and running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Here are seven players who could shine in Saturday's 2 p.m. scrimmage in Beaver Stadium:

A.J. Harris, cornerback

The transfer from Georgia is long (6-foot-1), ultra-talented (former 5-star recruit), young (sophomore) and has made a big practice impact on his new teammates and coaches.

A.J. Harris will get the chance to show this promise to Penn State fans for the first time Saturday. It would not surprise if he and fellow SEC transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber are starters early in this coming season.

Penn State's A.J. Harris (4) has come a long way since his spring debut with his former Georgia Bulldogs a year ago. The transfer is now one of the most talked about Nittany Lions in spring camp.

"I feel like AJ Harris, he's a stud, man," Penn State safety Jaylen Reed said this spring. "He's a great player."

Coach James Franklin described him as "super aggressive and super confident and is playing really, really well right now. He’s a physical, physical corner. Actually, I think he has the ability to play all five positions: corner, nickel or safety.”

King Mack, safety

Penn State safety King Mack (9) tackles Delaware running back Saeed St. Fleur during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The redshirt freshman packs a lot potential punch in a smaller package. King Mack came to Penn State as an elite recruit with impressive speed and athleticism but has also turned heads, teammates say, with his ball-tracking and hitting ability.

The 5-foot-11 safety already is going by the "Headhunter" nickname. He figures to get a shot at earning time as the extra defensive back in passing situations after his year of college seasoning.

Jameial Lyons, defensive end

Penn State defensive end Jameial Lyons (19) and defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) record a QB hurry on Delaware's Zach Marker during the second of a NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Jameial Lyons was able to work his way on the field, at one of the team's most talented and crowded spots in 2023, as just a true freshman.

Remember his stunning acceleration, pursuit and hit he put on Delaware's quarterback last fall?

Lyons, who played in seven games as a rookie, expects to elevate his twitchy athleticism and power to a higher level this coming season − perfect timing with losing starting defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac to the NFL.

The No. 3 edge rusher should earn a lot of big-play minutes in Tom Allen's defense.

Khalil Dinkins/Andrew Rappleyea, tight ends

Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) catches a 9-yard pass in the end zone to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Penn State figures to go at least three-strong, again, in one of the nation's top tight end rooms.

Warren's backups are what makes this position so dangerous and its deepest ever − starting with Khalil Dinkins and Andrew Rappleyea.

Dinkins is one of the more impressive athletes on the roster at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and has already proven to be an impressive red zone threat (three touchdowns on nine career catches). Rappleyea should be the most imposing blocker of the group and has the build and mindset of NFL hall-of-famer-to-be, Rob Gronkowski.

Both are setting up for their first extended playing times this fall.

And there's even more behind them: from veteran Jerry Cross to second-year Joey Schlaffer to rookie Luke Reynolds, the most highly-rated member of PSU's 2024 recruiting class.

Cam Wallace/Quinton Martin, running backs

The battle is on for Running Back No. 3.

Second-year Cam Wallace has done as much as anyone to build his body into more than a high school track star, now at 200 pounds (up 25 pounds from when he arrived at PSU). He seems set on competing against rookie Quinton Martin for top backup minutes to starters Singleton and Allen.

Martin features other possibilities, too, with his taller build and good-hands reputation. He could be used as situational receiver and all-around threat in new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense.

Franklin recently touted Martin this way: "We just think he’s going to continue to kind of grow and explode dramatically over these next couple of months.”

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

