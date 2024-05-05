Shohei Ohtani punctuates Dodgers sweep of Braves with 2 home runs to tie MLB lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers emphatically struck first in an early-season matchup of NL favorites.

Sparked by two home runs from Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday. The win completed a three-game sweep of the Braves in the first matchup of the season between the NL's top contenders.

Los Angeles secured Friday's series opener with a 4-3 win in 11 innings then rolled over Atlanta with an 11-2 victory on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ohtani got the scoring started with a two-run home run off Braves ace Max Fried in the first inning.

Shohei with a homer in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/3fUkU4OCYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2024

He then capped the scoring with a solo shot in the ninth to secure the 5-1 win.

Ohtani's 2nd home run of the game goes 464 FEET 🤯



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/NJSncMs5VY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2024

Dodgers starter James Paxton stifled the Braves and picked up the win while allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 23-13 and pushed their lead in the NL West to five games over the second-place San Diego Padres. The Braves fell to 20-12 with the sweep and two games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Ohtani shines in sweep of Braves

Sunday's win capped a sensational series from Ohtani, who tallied three total home runs and kept the Dodgers in Friday's extra innings win with a 10th-inning RBI single.

Shohei Ohtani ties it in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/ES7ALRkeUl — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2024

Ohtani finished Sunday's game 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored. The Dodgers tagged Fried with four earned runs in seven innings to hand him his first loss of the season in seven starts. Fried is now 2-1 with a 4.23 ERA.

Ohtani hit one of five Dodgers home runs on Saturday as Los Angeles roughed up Braves All-Star Bryce Elder for seven earned runs on seven hits, three home runs and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. Max Muncy tallied three home runs in the 11-2 win.

Shohei Ohtani improved on his torrid start with a sensational series vs. the Braves. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohtani piles on to sensational start with Dodgers

For the series, Ohtani went 8-for-12 at the plate with three home runs, six RBI, five runs scored, three walks and two stolen bases. Through 35 games in his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani is now slashing .364/.426/.685 with 10 home runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases. His batting average, slugging percentage and home run tally were either in first or tied for first in MLB at the end of Sunday's game.

The Braves won't get another shot at the Dodgers until a four-game series scheduled to start on September 13 that could have significant playoff implications in the stretch run of the regular season.