Blue-White Game scouting report: 4 things to look for from Penn State football

Penn State football has three new men running the show under head coach James Franklin.

How much of a difference can these coordinators make − starting with fostering a more cohesive and improved offense − to help the Nittany Lions make a run at a Big Ten title and finally break into the College Football Playoffs in 2024?

Progress and change can be camouflaged by the vanilla set-up of an intrasquad spring scrimmage, like Saturday's Blue-White Game (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

But, always, there are "tells" as to where this team may be headed ...

Here are four things to look for Saturday in Beaver Stadium:

Penn State football receivers must prove progress

Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans (5) catches a pass over the middle of the field during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Don't count on extended playing time, if any, for key senior wideouts KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Julian Fleming.

Rather, Saturday's heavy lifting should come from the others in this crowded room. Penn State, at best, will need reliable third and fourth receivers this season to elevate its offense. Who can, finally, look like they are separating themselves?

The focus begins with juniors Tre Wallace, Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders. Each still owns enviable speed and elusive downfield possibilities.

Penn State football offense must 'work' differently

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar warms up in Holuba Hall before helping out with Penn State's Pro Day on March 15, 2024, in State College.

This offense, tweaked by new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, must operate on a more fluid and explosive level. It must make success "easier" for its workers. It must make better use of its talents.

Watch for big plays opening more frequently, and more smoothly, even from backups in an April scrimmage.

Blue-White details: A new offense ... a new look? How to watch Penn State football's Blue-White Game

The players seem adamant that changes are in the works.

"Coach K is really big with distortion and creating a lot of space for us on the offensive end, getting us into open space, one-on-one opportunities to show off our abilities as ball-carriers and pass-catchers," quarterback Drew Allar said last week. "I think he does a great job of presenting us opportunities to make plays in space and getting us into those opportunities ...”

How Penn State will employ its linebackers and safeties

Penn State safety Jaylen Reed (1) reacts after intercepting a pass and returning it 17 yards in the first half of an NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen could well rely on fewer linebackers and more defensive backs this season − with a particular emphasis on his safeties in passing situations.

The Nittany Lions do have a lot to work with there.

Expect an active and productive scrimmage from veteran safeties Jaylen Reed, K.J. Winston and Zakee Wheatley, as well as redshirt freshman King Mack. They've all been heralded this spring and should bring a physical presence in run-support and in pass defense.

Meanwhile, linebackers Tony Rojas and Kobe King are sitting on breakout seasons and should flash their abilities Saturday. But our standout pick here on Saturday: linebacker and team captain Dom DeLuca.

Penn State pass rushers vs. pass protectors

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) hits Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions' were stunningly dynamic at both spots last year − and must be so, again, with new anchors, for this team to elevate.

While quarterbacks can't be hit Saturday, the sudden battles between emerging offensive tackles and defensive ends will be intriguing. Who's winning most often on the edges?

Focus on offensive tackles JB Nelson, J'ven Williams and Nolan Rucci (Drew Shelton is sidelined from off-season surgery) − and how they hold up against potentially dominant edge rushers Dani Dennis-Sutton, Amin Vanover, Jameial Lyons and Zuriah Fisher.

The best of these defenders? Abdul Carter's move from linebacker to defensive end is apparently going even more quickly and adeptly than expected, according to Franklin. Carter should flash early Saturday, too, if given the chance.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Penn State football, 4 things to watch for in Blue-White Game