Pakistan women in England 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
May
11 1st Twenty20 international, Edgbaston
Play starts at 14:30 BST - watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & online
17 2nd Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n) (18:30 BST)
19 3rd Twenty20 international, Headingley (13:00 BST)
23 1st ODI, Incora County Ground, Derby (d/n) (13:00 BST)
26 2nd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (11:00 BST)
29 3rd ODI, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (d/n) (13:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made