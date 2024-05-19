Advertisement

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk full results: Usyk stays undefeated, becomes undisputed with split decision win

Oleksandr Usyk (left) lands a punch on Tyson Fury during the Heavyweight Championship fight at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2024. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
The highly anticipated heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk definitely lived up to the hype after the two undefeated fighters went the distance in a thrilling back-and-forth battle. In the end, two judges scored the fight in favor of Usyk, who becomes the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

The judges scored it 115-112, 114-113 and 113-114.

Fury narrowly escaped defeat in his last fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and once again couldn't maintain his championship form versus Usyk on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fury may have underestimated both Ngannou and Usyk and Saturday's loss might be further evidence of a steady decline after a long reign as the WBC heavyweight champion.

Usyk's technical prowess and consistency paid off in the later rounds after Fury dominated the middle rounds. Usyk was able to rally toward the end of the fight and scored a knockdown on Fury in the ninth round. Initially considered an underdog, Usyk's odds climbed as the fight neared, but Fury still entered the ring as the favorite after looking absolutely fit at Friday's weigh-in.

After the fight, Fury said he intends to enact the rematch clause against Usyk and fight him again in October.

Here's how the entire Ring of Fire card unfolded:

    Except for this statement, Fury was mostly gracious in defeat:

    Fury says thought he won more rounds and wants the immediate rematch in October.

    RESULT: Oleksandr Usyk def. Tyson Fury by split decision (115-112, 114-113, 113-114)

    Fight goes the distance! Scorecards incoming as is both fighters thinking they won the fight.

    90 seconds to decide the champion!

    Final round starting now FOR ALL THE MARBLES

    Usyk's in the zone now and wins another round. Fury seemed to recover well, but the momentum has completely shifted in Usyk's favor,. Two rounds left to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion!

    Fury somehow comes out for the 10. How much longer can he last?

    Usyk gets the corner knockdown on Fury! He's saved by the bell but he's wobbling back to the corner! What a comeback from Usyk

    Usyk has Fury hurt and is looking to end the fight in the 9th!!!

    Fury fighting on his backfoot to start the 9th while Usyk is picking up his pace. Fury's right eye seems to be bothering him.

    Big comeback round for Usyk in the 8th. He's not backing down and caught Fury a few times with some great counters. Fury has proven he can take big shots though and Usyk has hardly invested in the body.

    Fury slowing down a tad as Usyk lands a big counter left,

    Usyk landed some big shots at the end of the 7th. Not enough to take the round, but he's still dangerous. Fury's showboating could end up costing him if he's not careful.

    Usyk's legs look a bit shaky and he's breathing out of his mouth in the 7th. Fury's in full control at this point.

    Fury steps off the gas for the final minute of round 6. Finishes the round taunting Usyk with his hands behind his back.

    Usyk is hurt and backing up with 60 seconds left in the 6th round!

    Right hand uppercut wobbles Usyk!

    ... and the left. Powerful shots, too. Usyk seemingly unbothered by them. For now.

    Fury putting in work to the body with the right hand.

Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk def. Tyson Fury by split decision (115-112, 114-113, 113-114)
Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia def. Mairis Breidis by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 116-112)
Super featherweight: Anthony Cacace def. Joe Cordina via TKO at 0:39 of R8
Heavyweight: Agit Kabayel def. Frank Sanchez by KO at 2:33 of R7
Heavyweight: Moses Itauma def. Ilja Mezencev by TKO at 0:50 of R2
Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain def. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab by TKO at 2:42 of R1
Light heavyweights: Robin Sirwan Safar def. Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision 97-92, 99-90, 95-94
Cruiserweight: David Nyika def. Michael Seitz by TKO at 2:45 of R4