OU football commit Jermayne Lole flips pledge to Texas, per report

Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole participates in drills on the first day of football practice.

NORMAN — It's flip season.

Former Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, who committed to transfer to OU on April 22, told On3 Thursday he has flipped his commitment to Texas. Lole committed to the Sooners after visiting during their spring game on April 20.

"I was on the wrong side of the Red River," Lole told On3.

Lole's flip comes a week after Oklahoma beat out Texas for TCU transfer defensive lineman Damonic Williams. Without Lole, OU has landed just two spring portal commits. Williams and former SMU center Branson Hickman.

Sooners defensive lineman Davon Sears reacted to the news on X, posting, "That's crazy man."

OU opens its season against Temple at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

