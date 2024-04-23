OU football adds Jermayne Lole, Louisville defensive lineman, via transfer portal

NORMAN — Former Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole committed to transfer to Oklahoma on Monday, he told On3. He visited the Sooners during their spring game on April 20.

Lole, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announced he would enter the transfer portal on April 14. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Lole arrived with the Cardinals as a transfer from Arizona State, where he spent four seasons.

Between Lole’s commitment and OU’s recruitment of TCU defensive line transfer Damonic Williams, the Sooners are seemingly aiming to bolster their roster in the trenches ahead of the program’s SEC arrival.

Lole is the second player to commit to Oklahoma out of the spring transfer portal window after former SMU offensive lineman Branson Hickman committed on April 21. The spring portal window is open until April 30. Players can still choose their destination or return to their school after that date, their name just has to be entered into the database sometime by April 30.

