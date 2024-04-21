OU football: Branson Hickman, SMU transfer offensive lineman, commits to Sooners

Former SMU offensive lineman Branson Hickman committed to transfer to Oklahoma on Sunday, he told On3.

Hickman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, announced he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Jan. 22. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman started 33 career games during his time with the Mustangs.

In high school, the Dallas native was a three-star recruit and the No. 38 offensive center in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Hickman will provide depth to the Sooners' offensive line, which lost Troy Everett, who was their presumed starting center, to injury.

Hickman is the first player to commit to the Sooners out of the spring portal. The spring transfer portal window is open until April 30. Players can still choose their destination or return to their school after that date, their name just has to be entered into the database sometime in the next 15 days.

Hickman was one of over 100 recruits to visit Norman during the spring game on Saturday.

