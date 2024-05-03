OU football lands Damonic Williams, TCU defensive lineman, via transfer portal

Nov 18, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NORMAN — After a whirlwind recruitment, Brent Venables secured a major portal acquisition.

OU football has landed its third commitment in the spring transfer portal, as TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams announced his intentions to play for the Sooners on Thursday.

"Where do I start? This entire process has been a whirlwind. Sooner nation I want you to know at the end of the day I chose you because of relationships with coach (Brent Venables) and coach (Todd Bates) and the staff," Williams wrote in an X post Thursday evening. "They were genuine and I believe in their ability to develop me as a man and a player and prepare me for the next level."

Williams visited Norman for OU's spring game. He visited LSU this week, Missouri last weekend and Texas last week. He canceled planned visits to Colorado and Oregon.

Williams joins former Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, who committed to transfer to OU on April 22. At 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, Williams has totaled 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his career.

He appeared in 26 games in two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Williams was listed as the third highest-rated defensive line prospect uncommitted in the portal, per 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. The Sooners have also shown interest in other defensive line portal entries, including Grand Valley State’s Jay’viar Suggs, who announced he’d received an offer on Tuesday night.

Bates, OU's defensive line coach, reacted to Williams' commitment on X Thursday: "What y'all think Sooner Nation?"

Williams joins Lole and former SMU center Branson Hickman as OU commits in the spring portal window.

"I can't wait to get to work with my teammates," Williams wrote. "You will get my best version and my best effort. I am blue collar and I love to compete at the highest level."

