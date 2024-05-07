OU football recruiting: Trystan Haynes, Carl Albert four-star DB, commits to 2025 class

NORMAN — Oklahoma earned another commitment from Carl Albert.

Class of 2025 four-star cornerback Trystan Haynes became the fourth Titan in the last two classes to commit to the Sooners when he announced his intention Tuesday. Haynes chose OU over Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M and others.

"I took my time making this decision because I wanted to make the decision that was best for me, my family and my future," Haynes said in his commitment video posted to X.

Haynes joins fellow class of 2025 recruits three-star tight end Marcus James, four-star safety Trynae Washington and three-star 2024 running back Xavier Robinson as Carl Albert products to commit to the Sooners. 2025 four-star quarterback commit Kevin Sperry played for the Titans last season but has since transferred to Denton Guyer in Texas.

"I also wanted to thank (head coach Mike Dunn), (assistant coach Shane Farley) and a couple of my other Carl Albert coaches," Haynes said, "and my teammates at Carl Albert. They've helped me a lot throughout the journey."

With Haynes' commitment, OU's 2025 class ranks No. 4 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings with 15 pledges. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai was Haynes' primary recruiter and welcomed him on three unofficial visits.

Valai reacted to Haynes' commitment Tuesday by posting a message on X that read, "OU got the best in Oklahoma, repping Oklahoma, in Oklahoma."

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Haynes ranks as the No. 4 player in the state. The electric speedster will also compete in the Oklahoma 5A 400-meter dash.

Haynes is the Sooners' third cornerback commit of the 2025 class. Haynes joins four-star Courtland Guillory and three-star Maliek Hawkins.

In the 2024 and 2025 classes combined, OU has landed 11 recruits from the state of Oklahoma.

