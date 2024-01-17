Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs West Virginia in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2) on Wednesday night in Norman. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. West Virginia

What time does OU basketball vs. West Virginia start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

What channel is OU vs. West Virginia basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Jan. 17

Spread: OU (12.5)

Over/under: 145.5

Moneyline: OU -900 | WVU +575

