OU basketball vs. Monmouth: Three takeaways from Sooners' win against Hawks

NORMAN — The OU men’s basketball team was in a dogfight with Monmouth in the first half Sunday.

The Sooners had just a four-point lead heading into the break, and Monmouth was holding its own.

But OU asserted its dominance after coming out of the locker room.

With Jalon Moore leading the way, the 12th-ranked Sooners pulled away and rolled to a 72-56 New Year’s Eve victory at Lloyd Noble Center.

OU improved to 12-1, while Monmouth fell to 7-6.

Here are three takeaways from OU's nonconference win:

OU forward Jalon Moore (14) dunks in front of Monmouth forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi (25) during the second half.

Jalon Moore leads Sooners to victory

The junior forward played a big role in the win, leading OU with 21 points.

Moore was efficient, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and two blocks.

Monmouth coach King Rice walked away impressed with Moore.

“We did an incredible job on him, but then the second half he became a warrior,” Rice said.

This was Moore’s highest-scoring game of his college career. He spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech.

From 3-pointers to dunks, he provided a much-needed spark. He was a big reason OU pulled away in the second half.

“It was really just our team bringing the energy on the defensive end,” Moore said. “So we were able to get out and run and get transition points. That created a spark, and we kept running with it.”

OU guard Otega Oweh (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Monmouth during the first half of a 72-56 win Sunday in Norman.

Trio of other Sooners score in double figures

Along with Moore, Otega Oweh, Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan each scored in double figures.

Oweh had 13 points, while McCollum had 11 and Uzan had 10.

It was a well-rounded performance for OU, which begins Big 12 play with a home game against Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners lost to ninth-ranked North Carolina 81-69 on Dec. 20 at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina, but bounced back and have won two straight games.

“I would say it was really important,” Moore said of getting wins in the last two games. “Coming off Christmas Break and chilling with the family, eating and enjoying quality time. So I would say these two games are really important just for us to get our legs and our wind back and get back to playing the brand of basketball that we know we can play.”

Uzan is ready to play against Big 12 competition. It's arguably the best conference in the nation, and the Sooners will be tested week after week.

"I'm super excited, man," Uzan said. "We were picked probably last or close to it in the Big 12, and we got a little chip on our shoulder right now, so I think coming in, our guys are ready and ready to perform."

Defense, ball movement help OU pull away

OU coach Porter Moser appreciated his team’s passing and defense Sunday.

“We just keep talking about continuing to defend,” Moser said. “Continuing to defend and being hard to score against. I thought we were getting good shots. I was clapping a couple of times. Our ball movement was terrific.”

The Sooners made 27 shots, and 21 of those came off assists.

McCollum and Uzan led OU with eight each.

“It’s just such a luxury having two guys who got complete confidence moving the ball,” Moser said.

Ball movement is a great thing to have, but teams still need shooters who can knock down shots.

The Sooners appear to be in a good spot in that department.

"A lot of guys on our team can shoot the ball," Uzan said. "I think being able to guard and then being able to push it and we got guys running the floor, like Jalon and O (Oweh) and shooters around, I think it just helps the team a lot."

