Advertisement
Live

U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Ludvig Åberg holds solo lead as Tiger Woods misses the cut

Tiger Woods has missed yet another cut after a rough Friday in North Carolina

yahoo sports staff
14

We're now halfway through the U.S. Open, and we've got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.

Ludvig Åberg held on late to take the solo lead at 5-under. Åberg, who is playing in his first ever U.S. Open, carded a 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 to jump into the lead. Matthieu Pavon nearly matched him, but a pair of late bogeys sent him two shots back.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, who each fired a 65 to open the week on Thursday, both took a step back on what was a very hot Friday in North Carolina. Cantlay will enter Moving Day a shot back in third alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry.

McIlroy, who hasn't won a major championship in nearly a decade now, will start Saturday two shots back. He carded a 2-over 72 on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, who has been nothing short of dominant all season, just barely made the cut. He was looking at what would have been his first missed cut in 672 days. Scheffler made it on the number at 5-over.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, is done. He dropped to 7-over on the week in what was his latest missed cut on Tour.

Oh, and Sepp Straka pulled off the first hole-in-one of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning. Then Francesco Molinari followed suit to make the cut on Friday afternoon.

We have all the action covered right here.

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help following along with the action, follow along below:

Live64 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    With most of the field now done for the day, here's where things stand heading into Saturday.

    Leaderboard Update:

    1. Åberg (-5)

    T2. DeChambeau (-4)

    T2. Detry

    T2. Cantlay

    T5. McIlroy (-3)

    T5. Finau

    T5. Pavon

    8. Matsuyama (-2)

    Other Notables:

    T9. Schauffele (-1)

    T37. Spieth (+3)

    T57. Scheffler (+5)

    T57. Koepka

    Notable missed cut:

    • Tiger Woods

    • Max Homa

    • Viktor Hovland

    • Dustin Johnson

    • Justin Thomas

    • Phil Mickelson

  • Ryan Young

    Ludvig Åberg leads halfway through the U.S. Open

    No experience? No problem for Ludvig Åberg. He holds the solo lead at the midway point of the U.S. Open.

    PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open on The No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about the U.S. Open leader. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Matthieu Pavon drops back

    Well, Åberg is alone at the top yet again. Matthieu Pavon just bogeyed at the 17th to drop to 4-under. He's got one last chance to rejoin Åberg at the top tonight.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods among those who missed the cut

    "It is frustrating because I'm not here to have a chance to win on the weekend."

    Tiger Woods is among those who missed the cut this week at Pinehurst No. 2.

    PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after hitting from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Tiger Woods' latest missed cut. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Åberg finishes at 5-under

    Though he stalled out a bit at the end, and carded a late bogey at the 16th, Ludvig Åberg will enter Saturday tied for the lead. He finished with a 1-under 69 to get to 5-under, which has him locked up with Matthieu Pavon.

  • Ryan Young

    A hole-in-one to make the cut

    Francesco Molinari picked the absolute perfect time for his hole-in-one. He sank the second ace of the day at No. 9, which moved him inside the cutline!

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg drops back to 5-under

    Thanks to a bogey at the 16th, Ludvig Åberg is now tied up with Matthieu Pavon at 5-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods finishes at 7-over

    Tiger Woods' week is now done. Woods finished at 7-over after his 3-over 73 on Friday. That's two shots outside of the projected cut line.

    Woods has made the cut at the U.S. Open just once in the past decade.

  • Ryan Young

    Phil Mickelson running out of U.S. Open chances

    Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.

    More from Jay Busbee on the ground at Pinehurst:

    Click the photo to read more about Phil Mickelson's rough outing at the U.S. Open. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Phil Mickelson's rough outing at the U.S. Open. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Tiger to miss the cut

    Well, that should do it. After landing his drive way left in the trees at No. 16, Tiger just missed a 12-footer for par. He'll drop to 7-over now, which has him two shots outside the cut line.

    He won't be playing tomorrow after all.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger robbed at No. 15

    Tiger had his birdie putt at the 15th. He even started walking toward the cup early. Yet somehow, the ball lipped out and he had to settle for par once again. Brutal.

    He's at 6-over now, and running out of time to get inside the cut line.

  • Ryan Young

    Pavon back in the mix

    Matthieu Pavon is right there once again, too. He just sank a deep birdie putt at the third to join Cantlay at 5-under for the week.

  • Ryan Young

    Cantlay gets one back

    Patrick Cantlay isn't going away. He's back within just a single shot of the lead again after his latest birdie.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg's lead is back to 2

    Patrick Cantlay may have bogeyed at the 12th, but Ludvig Åberg played it perfectly. His lead is back up to two shots now with six holes to go after his latest birdie.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger misses birdie chance

    Well, that might have been Tiger's best birdie look of the day. He just barely pushed a birdie look at the 13th, which keeps him at 6-over.

    He needs at least one birdie over the next five holes to make the weekend.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg alone in front again

    Patrick Cantlay just dropped back after another bogey at the 12th. So Ludvig Åberg is out in front alone at 5-under again.

  • Ryan Young

    Brooks' brutal triple

    Brooks' third hole was, well, awful. After dropping his third shot into the bunker around the green, Koepka missed two very makeable putts and had to settle with a triple bogey. He's at 4-over now.

    (USGA)
    (USGA)
  • Ryan Young

    Another Tiger bogey

    Tiger just barely missed a par putt at the 12th, so he'll drop to 6-over now on the week. That's pushed him just outside the cutline with six holes left.

  • Ryan Young

    Kuuuuuuuch!

    This birdie was huge for Matt Kuchar. He's now inside the cutline after a perfect chip from the bunker.

  • Ryan Young

    Cantlay back in the lead

    It took him a few holes after that double, but Patrick Cantlay finally got his birdie. He's at even now for the day, and back in a share of the lead with Ludvig Åberg at 5-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    With most of the afternoon wave now halfway through their round, here's where things stand at Pinehurst:

    Leaderboard Update

    1. Åberg -5 (9)

    T2. Cantlay -4 (9)

    T2. DeChambeau -4 (F)

    T2. Pavon -4 (7)

    T2. Detry -4 (F)

    6. McIlroy -3 (F)

    T7. Matsuyama -2 (F)

    T7. Finau -2 (8)

    T7. Thompson -2 (4)

  • Ryan Young

    Brooks hanging at E

    Well, that's one way to make the turn. Brooks Koepka is back to even par.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg takes solo lead after Cantlay's double

    It could've been worse. Patrick Cantlay just doubled on the 8th after running into trouble around the green. That's pushed Ludvig Åberg into the solo lead by two shots now — though he missed the fairway on No. 8 behind Cantlay. His lead may not last very long.

  • Second-best shot of the day

    The shot of the day goes to Sepp Straka, who had a hole-in-one earlier today. Second-best ... let's give it to Sahith Theegala, who produced this gem for birdie:

  • Cutline update

    Currently the cutline sits at +3, where 61 players sit. With the cut being set at top 60 and ties, if two players slip a stroke, that brings it to +4, which would be huge for guys like Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and, maybe, Tiger Woods.

  • Ludvig Aberg takes the outright lead ... for a few seconds

    It's another birdie for the 24-year-old Swede. He drained a 10-footer for birdie at the par 5 fifth to take the lead ... that lasted all of a minute.

    Because ahead at No. 6, Patrick Cantlay drained a 21-footer at the par 3 to get himself to 6-under.

  • We have a three-way tie for the lead

    Frenchman Matthieu Pavon has worked his way to the top of the leaderboard, in a tie with Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg, via two birdies on his first two holes. Heck of a start for the 31-year-old.

    Prior to this season, he'd never made a cut at a major in four previous starts. He finished T12 at the Masters in April, missed the cut at the PGA in May and now T1 at the U.S. Open

  • And ... Tiger gives it back

    It's a bogey for Tiger at No. 5, which is rough considering it's one of only two par 5s on the course. At +4, he's one shot back of the current cutline.

  • Tiger Woods gains a stroke

    It's a birdie for Tiger Woods at No. 4, getting him to 3-over for the tournament. That's huge if Big Cat is going to stick around for the weekend.

  • Ludvig Aberg jumps to the top

    A birdie at No. 2 has Ludvig Aberg in a tie atop the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay. As mentioned yesterday, if you don't know Aberg, get to know him because he's going to be a fixture in these things.

  • This quote from Rory McIlroy sums up Pinehurst No. 2

    When asked how the course challenges players, Rory McIlroy had this to say:

    "It requires a lot more thought. Even though I hit a great drive on the eighth hole, I had 151 adjust to the hole. I'm trying to land it 146. I can't land it 144 because it's not going to get up there. I can't land it 148 because it's going to go over the back of the green."

  • Ryan Young

    Detry falls back

    Well, Thomas Detry's solo lead was short-lived. He just bogeyed the par-3 6th, which dropped him back to 5-under the week. Patrick Cantlay, who just teed off, is the co-leader once again.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler sweating in the clubhouse

    Friday was a rough one for the world's top-ranked golfer. He's now at risk of missing the cut for the first time in what feels like forever.

    More from Jay Busbee on the ground at Pinehurst:

    Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's rough outing on Friday at Pinehurst. (AP/Matt York)
  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods is off

    Tiger Woods is off and running at Pinehurst. He's starting right around the projected cut line after his 4-over 74 on Thursday.

  • Ryan Young

    Who is Thomas Detry?

    A great explainer on the new solo leader at Pinehurst.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    The morning wave is wrapping up, so here's a look at the leaderboard at Pinehurst:

    Leaderboard Update

    1. Detry -6 (14*)

    2. Cantlay -5

    T3. DeChambeau -4 (F)

    T3. Åberg -4

    T5. McIlroy -3 (F)

    T5. Pavon -3

    T7. Matsuyama -2 (16*)

    T7. Pendrith -2 (14*)

    T7. Finau -2

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson is in a great spot

    He's two shots off the lead now after his second round, but history is on Bryson DeChambeau's side.

  • Ryan Young

    Thomas Detry takes the lead

    He left an eagle putt short, but that set up a very easy birdie look for Thomas Detry at the par-5 5th. He's now the solo leader at the U.S. Open.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson finishes strong

    That was a huge finish for Bryson DeChambeau. He birdied the 18th to finish his 1-under 69, which pushed him into second as he enters the clubhouse.

    The afternoon wave is about to tee off, but DeChambeau is just a shot back.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler likely to miss the cut

    Scottie Scheffler just finished with a 4-over 74, which drops him to 5-over on the week. It was his third straight round over par, which is something that hasn't happened since 2020.

    If he can't sneak into the weekend with some help from the afternoon wave, he'll miss his first cut in 672 days.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory McIlroy drops 2 back

    Rory just pushed a par putt at the 9th, so he'll finish with a 2-over 72 today. Not great, considering what he posted yesterday, but he's still within two shots of the lead entering the clubhouse.

  • Ryan Young

    Sam Bairstow's wild recovery

    Sam Bairstow fired a 14-over 84 to kick off the U.S. Open on Thursday.

    Today, he jumped up 17 shots with his 3-under 67. That matches the largest improvement from Round 1 to Round 2 at the major in the last 40 years.

  • Ryan Young

    Projected cut line

    It's looking like we'll see a 4-over cut line today at Pinehurst.

  • Ryan Young

    Here comes Detry

    That's nine one-putts today for Thomas Detry. He's now matched Patrick Cantlay in the lead at 5-under after an incredible stretch of putting.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau's 3D-printed clubs

    Not only does he use 3D-printed clubs, but he's named every one of them, too.

    Click the photo to read more about what's in Bryson DeChambeau's bag this week at Pinehurst.

    PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of The United States plays his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open on The No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Bryson DeChambeau's 3D-printed clubs. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Scheffler birdie-free?

    Not only is he trying to make the weekend, but Scottie Scheffler is still looking for his first birdie today at Pinehurst.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler doubles, drops to 5-over

    I know Busbee's joking here. I know that. But at this point ...

    Scottie Scheffler just doubled the par-5 5th, and now sits at 5-over. He hasn't missed the cut anywhere since 2022.

  • Ryan Young

    Viktor Hovland's cut push

    It's going to take a bit more, but Viktor Hovland is giving himself a chance to make it into the weekend. He's 5-over now, just outside the projected cutline at 3-over.

    Remember, the top 60 and ties make the cut.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's back in it

    After a rollercoaster start, Bryson DeChambeau seems back on track. He's now sank back-to-back birdie putts to get to 4-under, which has him tied up with Rory McIlroy once again.

  • Ryan Young

    Tyrrell Hatton's awful luck

    Tyrrell Hatton couldn't have landed this approach much closer to the cup. And, well ...