U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Ludvig Åberg holds solo lead as Tiger Woods misses the cut

Tiger Woods has missed yet another cut after a rough Friday in North Carolina

We're now halfway through the U.S. Open, and we've got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.

Ludvig Åberg held on late to take the solo lead at 5-under. Åberg, who is playing in his first ever U.S. Open, carded a 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 to jump into the lead. Matthieu Pavon nearly matched him, but a pair of late bogeys sent him two shots back.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, who each fired a 65 to open the week on Thursday, both took a step back on what was a very hot Friday in North Carolina. Cantlay will enter Moving Day a shot back in third alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry.

McIlroy, who hasn't won a major championship in nearly a decade now, will start Saturday two shots back. He carded a 2-over 72 on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, who has been nothing short of dominant all season, just barely made the cut. He was looking at what would have been his first missed cut in 672 days. Scheffler made it on the number at 5-over.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, is done. He dropped to 7-over on the week in what was his latest missed cut on Tour.

Oh, and Sepp Straka pulled off the first hole-in-one of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning. Then Francesco Molinari followed suit to make the cut on Friday afternoon.

We have all the action covered right here.

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help following along with the action, follow along below: