U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Ludvig Åberg holds solo lead as Tiger Woods misses the cut

We're now halfway through the U.S. Open, and we've got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.
Ludvig Åberg held on late to take the solo lead at 5-under. Åberg, who is playing in his first ever U.S. Open, carded a 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 to jump into the lead. Matthieu Pavon nearly matched him, but a pair of late bogeys sent him two shots back.
Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, who each fired a 65 to open the week on Thursday, both took a step back on what was a very hot Friday in North Carolina. Cantlay will enter Moving Day a shot back in third alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry.
McIlroy, who hasn't won a major championship in nearly a decade now, will start Saturday two shots back. He carded a 2-over 72 on Friday.
Scottie Scheffler, who has been nothing short of dominant all season, just barely made the cut. He was looking at what would have been his first missed cut in 672 days. Scheffler made it on the number at 5-over.
Leaderboard Update
With most of the field now done for the day, here's where things stand heading into Saturday.
Leaderboard Update:
1. Åberg (-5)
T2. DeChambeau (-4)
T2. Detry
T2. Cantlay
T5. McIlroy (-3)
T5. Finau
T5. Pavon
8. Matsuyama (-2)
Other Notables:
T9. Schauffele (-1)
T37. Spieth (+3)
T57. Scheffler (+5)
T57. Koepka
Notable missed cut:
Tiger Woods
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Phil Mickelson
Ludvig Åberg leads halfway through the U.S. Open
No experience? No problem for Ludvig Åberg. He holds the solo lead at the midway point of the U.S. Open.
Matthieu Pavon drops back
Well, Åberg is alone at the top yet again. Matthieu Pavon just bogeyed at the 17th to drop to 4-under. He's got one last chance to rejoin Åberg at the top tonight.
Tiger Woods among those who missed the cut
"It is frustrating because I'm not here to have a chance to win on the weekend."
Tiger Woods is among those who missed the cut this week at Pinehurst No. 2.
Åberg finishes at 5-under
Though he stalled out a bit at the end, and carded a late bogey at the 16th, Ludvig Åberg will enter Saturday tied for the lead. He finished with a 1-under 69 to get to 5-under, which has him locked up with Matthieu Pavon.
66-69.
Ludvig Åberg 🇸🇪 is the clubhouse leader in the 124th U.S. Open.
It could've been worse. Patrick Cantlay just doubled on the 8th after running into trouble around the green. That's pushed Ludvig Åberg into the solo lead by two shots now — though he missed the fairway on No. 8 behind Cantlay. His lead may not last very long.
Currently the cutline sits at +3, where 61 players sit. With the cut being set at top 60 and ties, if two players slip a stroke, that brings it to +4, which would be huge for guys like Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and, maybe, Tiger Woods.
Ludvig Aberg takes the outright lead ... for a few seconds
It's another birdie for the 24-year-old Swede. He drained a 10-footer for birdie at the par 5 fifth to take the lead ... that lasted all of a minute.
Because ahead at No. 6, Patrick Cantlay drained a 21-footer at the par 3 to get himself to 6-under.
We have a three-way tie for the lead
Frenchman Matthieu Pavon has worked his way to the top of the leaderboard, in a tie with Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg, via two birdies on his first two holes. Heck of a start for the 31-year-old.
A birdie at No. 2 has Ludvig Aberg in a tie atop the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay. As mentioned yesterday, if you don't know Aberg, get to know him because he's going to be a fixture in these things.
This quote from Rory McIlroy sums up Pinehurst No. 2
When asked how the course challenges players, Rory McIlroy had this to say:
"It requires a lot more thought. Even though I hit a great drive on the eighth hole, I had 151 adjust to the hole. I'm trying to land it 146. I can't land it 144 because it's not going to get up there. I can't land it 148 because it's going to go over the back of the green."
Detry falls back
Well, Thomas Detry's solo lead was short-lived. He just bogeyed the par-3 6th, which dropped him back to 5-under the week. Patrick Cantlay, who just teed off, is the co-leader once again.
Scottie Scheffler sweating in the clubhouse
Friday was a rough one for the world's top-ranked golfer. He's now at risk of missing the cut for the first time in what feels like forever.
More from Jay Busbee on the ground at Pinehurst:
Tiger Woods is off
Tiger Woods is off and running at Pinehurst. He's starting right around the projected cut line after his 4-over 74 on Thursday.
Tiger Woods is off the 1st tee and in the fairway to start his second round. 🐅🫡
