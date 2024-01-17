What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. West Virginia on today? Time and schedule

NORMAN — The No. 15-ranked OU men's basketball team returns home for a game against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) and the Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12):

More: Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas

What time does OU basketball vs. West Virginia start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center In Norman

The Sooners and Jayhawks will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

OU basketball: Sooners can't end Allen Fieldhouse woes in 23rd straight road loss at Kansas

What channel is OU vs. West Virginia basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

'Mind-boggling:' Checking in with 1993 Sooners, the last OU men's team to win at Kansas

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 16

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU vs. West Virginia basketball: Channel, time for Sooners