Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped six spots to No. 15 in the newest AP poll and 16th in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) began last week with an 80-71 road loss to TCU on Wednesday. It then suffered a 78-66 road loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a home game against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots a 3-pointer in the first half during an NCAA basketball game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (39)

15-2

1542

3

2

Purdue (20)

15-2

1506

1

3

Kansas (3)

14-2

1426

-

4

North Carolina (1)

13-3

1407

3

5

Houston

14-2

1236

3

6

Tennessee

12-4

1147

1

7

Duke

13-3

1130

4

8

Kentucky

12-3

1123

2

9

Baylor

14-2

1055

5

10

Memphis

15-2

987

3

11

Wisconsin

13-3

948

4

12

Arizona

12-4

918

4

13

Auburn

14-2

905

3

14

Illinois

12-4

660

4

15

Oklahoma

13-3

633

6

16

Utah State

16-1

538

4

17

Marquette

11-5

516

6

18

Creighton

13-4

433

4

19

TCU

13-3

293

7

20

BYU

13-3

270

2

21

Dayton

13-2

261

5

22

Ole Miss

15-1

236

4

23

Florida Atlantic

13-4

221

1

24

Iowa State

13-3

195

2

25

Texas Tech

14-2

191

1

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (20)

15-2

785

3

2

Purdue (12)

15-2

762

1

3

North Carolina

13-3

717

4

4

Kansas

14-2

713

1

5

Houston

14-2

619

3

6

Duke

13-3

590

5

7

Tennessee

12-4

574

2

8

Wisconsin

13-3

533

7

9

Baylor

14-2

523

5

10

Kentucky

12-3

514

4

11

Auburn

14-2

509

5

12

Memphis

15-2

489

1

13

Arizona

12-4

424

5

14

Illinois

12-4

319

4

15

Creighton

13-4

261

5

16

Oklahoma

13-3

239

7

17

Utah State

16-1

238

6

18

Marquette

11-5

214

6

19

BYU

13-3

174

2

20

Iowa State

13-3

152

6

21

Ole Miss

15-1

151

2

22

TCU

13-3

150

4

23

Dayton

13-2

130

3

24

San Diego State

14-3

102

5

25

Texas Tech

14-2

92

1

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll