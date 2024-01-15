Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped six spots to No. 15 in the newest AP poll and 16th in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) began last week with an 80-71 road loss to TCU on Wednesday. It then suffered a 78-66 road loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a home game against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (39) 15-2 1542 3 2 Purdue (20) 15-2 1506 1 3 Kansas (3) 14-2 1426 - 4 North Carolina (1) 13-3 1407 3 5 Houston 14-2 1236 3 6 Tennessee 12-4 1147 1 7 Duke 13-3 1130 4 8 Kentucky 12-3 1123 2 9 Baylor 14-2 1055 5 10 Memphis 15-2 987 3 11 Wisconsin 13-3 948 4 12 Arizona 12-4 918 4 13 Auburn 14-2 905 3 14 Illinois 12-4 660 4 15 Oklahoma 13-3 633 6 16 Utah State 16-1 538 4 17 Marquette 11-5 516 6 18 Creighton 13-4 433 4 19 TCU 13-3 293 7 20 BYU 13-3 270 2 21 Dayton 13-2 261 5 22 Ole Miss 15-1 236 4 23 Florida Atlantic 13-4 221 1 24 Iowa State 13-3 195 2 25 Texas Tech 14-2 191 1

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (20) 15-2 785 3 2 Purdue (12) 15-2 762 1 3 North Carolina 13-3 717 4 4 Kansas 14-2 713 1 5 Houston 14-2 619 3 6 Duke 13-3 590 5 7 Tennessee 12-4 574 2 8 Wisconsin 13-3 533 7 9 Baylor 14-2 523 5 10 Kentucky 12-3 514 4 11 Auburn 14-2 509 5 12 Memphis 15-2 489 1 13 Arizona 12-4 424 5 14 Illinois 12-4 319 4 15 Creighton 13-4 261 5 16 Oklahoma 13-3 239 7 17 Utah State 16-1 238 6 18 Marquette 11-5 214 6 19 BYU 13-3 174 2 20 Iowa State 13-3 152 6 21 Ole Miss 15-1 151 2 22 TCU 13-3 150 4 23 Dayton 13-2 130 3 24 San Diego State 14-3 102 5 25 Texas Tech 14-2 92 1

