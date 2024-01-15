Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped six spots to No. 15 in the newest AP poll and 16th in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.
OU (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) began last week with an 80-71 road loss to TCU on Wednesday. It then suffered a 78-66 road loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.
Next up for OU is a home game against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (39)
15-2
1542
3
2
Purdue (20)
15-2
1506
1
3
Kansas (3)
14-2
1426
-
4
North Carolina (1)
13-3
1407
3
5
Houston
14-2
1236
3
6
Tennessee
12-4
1147
1
7
Duke
13-3
1130
4
8
Kentucky
12-3
1123
2
9
Baylor
14-2
1055
5
10
Memphis
15-2
987
3
11
Wisconsin
13-3
948
4
12
Arizona
12-4
918
4
13
Auburn
14-2
905
3
14
Illinois
12-4
660
4
15
Oklahoma
13-3
633
6
16
Utah State
16-1
538
4
17
Marquette
11-5
516
6
18
Creighton
13-4
433
4
19
TCU
13-3
293
7
20
BYU
13-3
270
2
21
Dayton
13-2
261
5
22
Ole Miss
15-1
236
4
23
Florida Atlantic
13-4
221
1
24
Iowa State
13-3
195
2
25
Texas Tech
14-2
191
1
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (20)
15-2
785
3
2
Purdue (12)
15-2
762
1
3
North Carolina
13-3
717
4
4
Kansas
14-2
713
1
5
Houston
14-2
619
3
6
Duke
13-3
590
5
7
Tennessee
12-4
574
2
8
Wisconsin
13-3
533
7
9
Baylor
14-2
523
5
10
Kentucky
12-3
514
4
11
Auburn
14-2
509
5
12
Memphis
15-2
489
1
13
Arizona
12-4
424
5
14
Illinois
12-4
319
4
15
Creighton
13-4
261
5
16
Oklahoma
13-3
239
7
17
Utah State
16-1
238
6
18
Marquette
11-5
214
6
19
BYU
13-3
174
2
20
Iowa State
13-3
152
6
21
Ole Miss
15-1
151
2
22
TCU
13-3
150
4
23
Dayton
13-2
130
3
24
San Diego State
14-3
102
5
25
Texas Tech
14-2
92
1
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll