Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 4 live updates, score, highlights and analysis as Boston goes for sweep

ben rohrbach · vincent goodwill · jake fischer
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

With Jaylen Brown making his mark alongside a stellar supporting cast, the Celtics are poised to take home the franchise's 18th championship — their first since 2008. But they'll still have to go through Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who have helped keep the series close at times despite the final results.

If the Celtics indeed complete the sweep, ABC executives may be holding their breaths on Saturday night, when the Florida Panthers try to do the same to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Yahoo Sports' Kendall Baker notes that the two series have both ended in sweeps only twice in history: 1983 (Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers, New York Islanders over Oilers) and 1995 (Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic, New Jersey Devils over Red Wings).

  • Date: Friday, June 14

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

  • Dan Devine

    Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sticks up for Luka Dončić

    Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd mounted an impassioned defense of Dallas superstar Luka Dončić before Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, following two days of criticism of the MVP finalist’s defensive effort and on-court temperament after he fouled out with 4:12 remaining in the Mavericks’ Game 3 loss to the Celtics.

    During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series — the massive offensive workload he has to shoulder against the Celtics’ swarming defense, the constant targeting by a Boston offense intent on exploiting his defensive shortcomings, and myriad injuries, including a thoracic contusion for which he reportedly received a pain-killing injection before Game 2. Dončić said during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Thursday that he expected he’d need another before a Game 4 in which he and his fellow Mavericks will hope to stave off elimination.

    Kidd declined comment on Dončić’s physical health: “I don't get involved with the medical; I just repeat ‘questionable,’ or ‘probable,’ or whatever he's [listed as]. So that's between medical and the player.” But he did comment on what he sees as unfair sideswipes of his lead playmaker.

    “Luka has been incredible up to this point and has still been incredible,” Kidd said. “For whatever reason, there has been some personal attacks on him, but he will learn from them. And he will be better when he comes back from it.”

    Read the full story here.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Derrick White, Boston's superstar role player, is what these Celtics are all about

    Whatever it takes for as long as it takes.

    The Boston Celtics adopted this mantra for the playoffs. Whether in Game 3 of the NBA Finals when they are trailing by 13 points in the opening 12 minutes or their 21-point lead is unraveling in the fourth quarter, whatever it takes for as long as it takes, and nobody embodies that mantra better than Derrick White.

    A member of Team USA's 2019 FIBA World Cup roster, White joined the Celtics from the San Antonio Spurs. He was well-versed in selfless basketball. He also arrived in Boston in February 2022 in a state of flux, midway through this core's initial run to the NBA Finals, his wife pregnant with their first-born son.

    "I was actually with him in Miami the day Hendrix was born," says White's trainer, Marcus Mason, recalling the morning of Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. "I'll never forget just how nervous he was. He wasn't nervous about playing basketball. I know the difference. He was nervous about being a dad."

    Forgive White if he was finding his footing, unwilling to step on Jayson Tatum's and Jaylen Brown's toes. The growth of White over the past two seasons has coincided with the growth of a champion in Boston.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dan Devine

    Luka Dončić is starting his NBA Finals journey under the spotlight with no place to hide

    Jayson Tatum remembers how it felt: being just five minutes away from a 3-1 lead in his first NBA Finals … only to watch Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green lead a 17-3 closing kick to steal Game 4, home-court advantage and, eventually, the championship.

    “We learned from our mistakes,” Tatum said Wednesday, two years removed from that lesson, after his Celtics took a 3-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals. “We learned from a team at the time that was better than us — that had been there and been over that hump, and mentally tougher at the time.

    “We've grown from that. We really have.”

    Jaylen Brown remembers how it felt: having crawled out of the insurmountable 0-3 hole to force a Game 7 in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals … only to see Tatum sprain his ankle on the opening possession, all but eliminating his ability to create off the dribble. With the offense suddenly resting on his shoulders and the spotlight trained squarely on him, Brown faltered, shooting 8-for-23 from the field with eight turnovers in a loss he says haunted him for months.

    “Last year, just falling short on your home floor, it definitely hurt. It was embarrassing, in my opinion,” Brown said at Celtics practice on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s closeout opportunity in Game 4. “I felt like the team was relying on me. JT got hurt in Game 7 and I dropped the ball. To me, it was embarrassing. It drove me all summer. Drove me crazy.”

    It drove him here — to playing like a two-way superstar in the biggest games of his career; to the precipice of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy; to the verge of redemption, or something like it.

    “My experiences, the heartbreaks, the losses, have all kind of cultivated into what you see now,” Brown said at Tuesday’s practice. “I don't want to feel that again.”

    Which brings us to Luka Dončić — both the unwitting foil in this chapter of Tatum and Brown’s entry in the Celtics’ august history, and the latest young superstar to set out on his own hero’s journey on the Finals stage.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jack Baer

    Kristaps Porzingis available 'if necessary' for Game 4 as Celtics look to sweep Mavericks

    Kristaps Porzingis is a go for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with the Boston Celtics looking to sweep the Dallas Mavericks for their 18th NBA championship.

    Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Porzingis would be active after missing Game 3 with what they called a posterior tibialis dislocation in his left leg, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Porzingis was previously designated as questionable on Thursday.

    Mazzulla specified Porzingis would "only be used in specific instances, if necessary."

    Read the full story here.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Jaylen Brown has met the moments that make champions — and superstars

    At some point, it’s no longer an anomaly, these superstar performances from Jaylen Brown.

    He’s already cemented as a star, but the prevailing feeling in the minds of many has been about the turnovers on the biggest stage, the meltdowns and lack of poise when it mattered most.

    But when announcements were needed, statements were made — thunderous dunks when Dallas tried a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse, and pull-up jumpers to quiet a desperate Mavericks rally late in the fourth quarter.

    These moments are what makes champions and Finals MVPs — and superstars. Brown’s ascension to this next level, this air-thinning space, lines up with the maturity of the Boston Celtics, who are now 48 minutes away from claiming NBA championship No. 18.

    Number 7 again put his stamp on these playoffs, on these NBA Finals. The finishing touches, the moments where series can be won or extended, have belonged to Brown, with further proof of this new man in Boston’s 106-99 Game 3 win at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

    Read the full story here.