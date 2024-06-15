Dan Devine
Live
Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals: Game 4 live updates, score, highlights and analysis as Boston goes for sweep
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
With Jaylen Brown making his mark alongside a stellar supporting cast, the Celtics are poised to take home the franchise's 18th championship — their first since 2008. But they'll still have to go through Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who have helped keep the series close at times despite the final results.
If the Celtics indeed complete the sweep, ABC executives may be holding their breaths on Saturday night, when the Florida Panthers try to do the same to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Yahoo Sports' Kendall Baker notes that the two series have both ended in sweeps only twice in history: 1983 (Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers, New York Islanders over Oilers) and 1995 (Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic, New Jersey Devils over Red Wings).
How to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 4
Date: Friday, June 14
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV
Follow along with Yahoo Sports NBA experts Jason Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Live10 updates