🔬 The Debrief as Germany kick off EURO 2024 in style against Scotland

EURO 2024 is officially here after the tournament got under way in Germany on Friday.

Here's The Debrief of the action from day one.

What happened? 📝

The tournament's opening game saw hosts Germany set down a marker with a 5-1 thrashing of 10-man Scotland.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala put the hosts ahead before Kai Havertz added another as the Tartan Army saw Ryan Porteous sent off.

They continued to pile on the misery through Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can, who scored after a late consolation own goal by Antonio Rüdiger.





Player of the day 🔥

For all the pre-tournament talk about Wirtz, Havertz and even Toni Kroos owning the stage, Jamal Musiala stole top billing on first night.

Returning to his stomping ground, the Bayern Munich forward was at his barnstorming best from the very first whistle at the Allianz Arena.

A superb goal was matched by his overall play that commanded a stadium-wide standing ovation as he was replaced by Thomas Müller.

If this is what he can deliver on opening night, imagine what the rest of the tournament holds.

Moment of the day 😍

Die Mannschaft were practically hosting an early Goal of the Tournament mini-contest by the end of this rout.

But Füllkrug took the title for the sheer ridiculousness of his first-time hit midway through the second half.

The Borussia Dortmund man had struggled to make an impact during last month's Champions League final.

His instinctive finish, clocking in at incredible 110km/h, went some way to banishing that recent heartache.

Photo of the day 📸

Love is in the air as Julian Nagelsmann celebrates Germany's record-setting victory with wife Verena at full time.

Stat of the day 📊

Jamal Musiala for Germany vs. Scotland:



◉ Most duels won (9)

◉ Most touches in opp. box (6)

◉ Most take-ons completed (5)

◉= Most tackles (2)

◉= Most fouls won (2)

◎ 100% pass accuracy (32/32)

◎ 1 goal



No wonder he got a hug from his manager. 🫂#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/PUp7ceFjRF — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 14, 2024

What this means 🤔

Both teams sit at polar ends of Group A, with Germany sitting pretty ahead of Hungary and Switzerland doing battle.

What they said 🗣️

Scotland captain Andy Robertson: "We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now.

"Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is."

İlkay Gündoğan on Germany's emphatic win: "We played with a lot of intensity from the beginning and had an incredibly good first half.

"This is exactly the start we needed. I already had a good feeling beforehand. Thank God it came true!"

What comes next? ⏭️

Saturday sees EURO 2024 in full swing with three matches to savour of the course of the day.

Hungary and Switzerland face off in the early game before Spain and Croatia go head-to-head.

Defending champions Italy close the evening against Albania.