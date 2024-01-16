Where Oklahoma basketball appears in NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which released Tuesday.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) suffered a pair of losses this past week to No. 19 TCU and No. 3 Kansas. They dropped from No. 22 to No. 23 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 12-seeded Saint Mary's in Spokane, Washington, for the opening round of the Midwest Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

More: Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Kansas: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 Western Illinois (West)

Houston: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 St. Peter's (South)

Baylor: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (Midwest)

Oklahoma: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Saint Mary's (Midwest)

BYU: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Northwestern (East)

Iowa State: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 South Carolina (West)

TCU: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (South)

Texas Tech: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Villanova (East)

Cincinnati: First four out

Kansas State: Next four out

Teams not mentioned: Texas, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball appears in NCAA Tournament bracketology