Where Oklahoma basketball appears in NCAA Tournament bracketology
The OU men's basketball team is a No. 5 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which released Tuesday.
The No. 15-ranked Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) suffered a pair of losses this past week to No. 19 TCU and No. 3 Kansas. They dropped from No. 22 to No. 23 in the NET rankings as a result.
OU is projected to face No. 12-seeded Saint Mary's in Spokane, Washington, for the opening round of the Midwest Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.
Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:
More: Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after losses at TCU, Kansas
Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?
Kansas: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 Western Illinois (West)
Houston: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 St. Peter's (South)
Baylor: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (Midwest)
Oklahoma: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Saint Mary's (Midwest)
BYU: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Northwestern (East)
Iowa State: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 South Carolina (West)
TCU: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (South)
Texas Tech: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Villanova (East)
Cincinnati: First four out
Kansas State: Next four out
Teams not mentioned: Texas, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball appears in NCAA Tournament bracketology