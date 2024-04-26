Advertisement
Live

NFL Draft 2024 first round recap: Caleb Williams leads six QBs picked in record offensive first round

The NFL Draft is underway. Stay updated on all of the selections with Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports Staff
126

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and it was the most offensive-heavy first round in the history of the annual player selection meeting. 23 offensive players — highlighted by 14-in-a-row to start the draft — was an all-time record.

While there was little drama with the first pick, where Caleb Williams went to Chicago, heads turned at the tail end of the top 10 when the Atlanta Falcons picked quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the most surprising pick of the night. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract earlier this offseason.

Quarterbacks also tied a record with six of them going in the first round, matching the legendary 1983 class. All of the quarterbacks went in the top 12, culminating with Bo Nix to Denver with that 12th pick.

Next up on Friday, are rounds two and three of the NFL Draft, and the Buffalo Bills have pick No. 33 overall, and will get the draft going again at 7 p.m. ET from Detroit.

April 26 — Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET
April 27 — Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, noon ET

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network and also ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream it on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

It's being held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, less than a mile from Ford Field, home of the Lions.

Right here on Yahoo Sports' 2024 NFL Draft page.

Live75 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why the Atlanta Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. is bizarre

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 32 — Xavier Legette

    • Draft Grade: C+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 76

    • School: South Carolina

    • Height: 6' 1"

    • Weight: 221

    This is a fine pick for the Panthers. They probably didn’t need to trade up, but moving up one spot to secure your guy isn’t the worst move in the world. They also needed to add a bigger player to their wide receiver room. This is solid pickup for the Panthers who really needed juice on offense.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Xavier Legette #17 of the South Carolina Gamecocks catches a pass for a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 30, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Xavier Legette #17 of the South Carolina Gamecocks catches a pass for a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 30, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 31 — Ricky Persall

    • Draft Grade: D

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 85

    • School: Florida

    • Height: 6' 1"

    • Weight: 189

    Huh? This pick seems a bit out of nowhere, especially considering no one really had Pearsall going at this point in the draft. Perhaps this is the 49ers bracing for a move at wide receiver, but Pearsall could have been had later than this.

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Ricky Pearsall #1 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Ricky Pearsall #1 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 30 — Nate Wiggins

    • Draft Grade: B-

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 31

    • School: Clemson

    • Height: 6' 1"

    • Weight: 173

    Baltimore definitely has a need for a cornerback, but it took a bit of a project at the position at this point in the draft. Wiggins is a rangy, fast corner, but he needs to add weight and strength before he can be a real contributor for the Ravens defense.

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Nate Wiggins #2 of the Clemson Tigers looks on during the second half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Nate Wiggins #2 of the Clemson Tigers looks on during the second half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 29 — Tyler Guyton

    • Draft Grade: C+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 37

    • School: Oklahoma

    • Height: 6' 8"

    • Weight: 322

    The Cowboys needed a left tackle to develop and at least have a prospect now in Guyton. He’s got a bit of a way to go as far as technique is concerned, but the physical tools and frame to grow into something for the long term are there. Guyton might have a lower floor than some of the other tackle prospects, but the upside is still here.

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Right tackle Tyler Guyton #60 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs onto the field for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 50-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Right tackle Tyler Guyton #60 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs onto the field for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 50-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Buffalo Bills moved out of the first round entirely, trading the No. 32 pick to Carolina who selected a WR to add to Bryce Young's arsenal

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    With questions surrounding a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade, the 49ers addressed their wide receiver room in Round 1

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 28 — Xavier Worthy

    • Draft Grade: C+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 63

    • School: Texas

    • Height: 5' 11"

    • Weight: 165

    The Chiefs add some speed to their wide receiver room and some playmaking for Patrick Mahomes. This does feel a tad redundant with Marquise Brown on the roster, but that's only a one-year deal. Mahomes solves all problems, and having Rashee Rice on the roster is a nice changeup from the Brown and Worthy combo, but a 165-pound player in the first round is a bit of a tough sell.

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 11: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (#1) runs up field after a catch during the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs on November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 11: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (#1) runs up field after a catch during the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs on November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Ravens needed help on the backend on defense, and they were able to add elite speed and positional versatility

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Dallas Cowboys add to a recent string of first round picks on the offensive line that have hit — Tyron Smith (2011), Zach Martin (2014) — and hope they've found the next Pro Bowler on the O-Line

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 27 — Darius Robinson

    • Draft Grade: C

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 62

    • School: Missouri

    • Height: 6' 5"

    • Weight: 285

    Robinson isn’t a bad player, but he’s not the most dynamic guy on the defensive line. He’s a steady player who should be a solid piece for the Cardinals’ defensive line rotation, but that’s not necessarily the type of player that feels like a need in the first round. Still, he’s someone that will help the Cardinals up front.

    MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 10: Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) after a college football game between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats on September 10, 2022 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 10: Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) after a college football game between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats on September 10, 2022 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs moved up from No. 32 to No. 28 to take speedy WR Xavier Worthy in the wake of the potential legal trouble facing Rashee Rice stemming from a car crash in Texas

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Cardinals add to their pass rush group with another pick from an SEC school

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Buccaneers are set at the pivot for the first time since the retirement of Super Bowl center Ryan Jensen

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 25 — Jordan Morgan

    • Draft Grade: C+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 25

    • School: Arizona

    • Height: 6' 5"

    • Weight: 311

    This is a very safe pick for the Packers. Morgan needs to develop some strength as he enters the NFL, but should have the footwork and skill to at least be a quality pass blocker. It just feels like there might have been more juice to squeeze here with some of the defensive players still on the board.

    FILE -Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan looks to block during the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Green Bay Packers selected Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    FILE -Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan looks to block during the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Green Bay Packers selected Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick Np. 25 — Graham Barton

    • Draft Grade: A

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 12

    • School: Duke

    • Height: 6' 5"

    • Weight: 313

    Barton is a stud offensive lineman who can play all five positions up front. He was announced as a center, so he may wind up on the interior after playing left tackle at Duke, but he’s well-equipped for the move. He’s the most versatile lineman in the draft and the Buccaneers may have just gotten a steal.

    DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Graham Barton (62) of the Duke Blue Devils gets set on the line during a football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Nov 12, 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Graham Barton (62) of the Duke Blue Devils gets set on the line during a football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Nov 12, 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Packers, who's pick was met with a chorus of boos in Detroit, beefed up their offensive line. Packers fans will get the chance to return the favor next year when the NFL Draft heads to Green Bay

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bo Nix is the most experienced starting quarterback in NCAA history with 61 starts under center at Auburn and Oregon, where he developed into a First-Team All-Pac-12 performer in his final year in Eugene, but what will his fit be like with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos? Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew talked about how Nix would fit as a replacement for Russell Wilson in the Mile High City.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 23 — Brian Thomas Jr.

    • Draft Grade: B+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 15

    • School: LSU

    • Height: 6' 3"

    • Weight: 209

    The Jaguars get brownie points for trading down here. Thomas is an explosive wide receiver who has the physical frame that the Jaguars needed in their wide receiver room. Thomas is a bit raw on some of the finer points of wide receiver play, but there’s no doubting his potential to be a truly dynamic playmaker in the NFL.

    ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: *LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the Camping World Kickoff game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles, on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: *LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the Camping World Kickoff game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles, on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Detroit got cheers from the hometown crowd when they traded up with the Cowboys to their defensive backfield

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 22 — Quinyon Mitchell

    • Draft Grade: A+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 13

    • School: Toledo

    • Height: 6' 0"

    • Weight: 195

    This pick might be the steal of the draft when we look back. The Eagles just got a cornerback prospect who checks all the boxes that a team could want for a cornerback prospect — from production to athleticism. Mitchell is the exact type of prospect the Eagles needed to add and has real shutdown potential in the NFL.

    Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another LSU wide receiver goes in the first round and Trevor Lawerence has another weapon on the outside

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 21 — Chop Robinson

    • Draft Grade: B

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 26

    • School: Penn St.

    • Height: 6' 3"

    • Weight: 254

    Robinson is a raw pass rusher, but he’s found himself in a good spot playing for new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Robinson has all the tools in the world to become an elite pass rusher in the NFL if he can get a few signature moves down. The Dolphins also have some nice insurance in case Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have a slow return from injury.

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) lines up on defense during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) lines up on defense during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Philadelphia addresses a huge need in their defensive backfield, taking the first corner back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Miami Dolphins have added to their defensive front to replace Andrew Van Ginkel opposite Jaelan Phillips

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Brock Bowers was a massive star at Georgia and a key cog on the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams, but was he the right pick for the the Raiders? Yahoo Sports' Draft Live Crew weighs in on the Raiders pick.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 19 — Jared Verse

    • Draft Grade: B

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 21

    • School: Florida St.

    • Height: 6' 4"

    • Weight: 254

    This is a very safe, solid pick for the Rams at this point in the draft. Verse is a high-floor player for the Rams that fits in well with the players they have up front. The Rams were looking at an offensive player earlier in the process, but they ended up with a stud pass rusher who immediately makes them better.

    GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) lines up for a play during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) lines up for a play during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Steelers have made their first round selection, and they've added to their offensive line to help protect new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Caleb Williams is already being welcomed to Chicago by another USC product who's already a sports star in the city — six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 18 — Amarius Mims

    • Draft Grade: A+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 11

    • School: Georgia

    • Height: 6' 8"

    • Weight: 340

    Love this pick! Mims did not play a whole bunch of football in college due to injury and depth, but he is not lacking for talent and skill. He has the size at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with the technique of the purest pass protectors in the NFL. If he can stay healthy, he’ll have no problem assimilating to the NFL.

    ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Amarius Mims #65 of the Georgia Bulldogs in an offensive stance during a game against the Ball State Cardinals at Sanford Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Amarius Mims #65 of the Georgia Bulldogs in an offensive stance during a game against the Ball State Cardinals at Sanford Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 17 — Dallas Turner

    • Draft Grade: B+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 14

    • School: Alabama

    • Height: 6' 3"

    • Weight: 247

    Turner’s draft slide officially comes to an end with the Vikings trading up to get him in an effort to replace Danielle Hunter. Turner isn’t a finished product, but he’s a rugged defender that managed to run a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He’s got the potential to be a dynamite edge defender in the NFL.

    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) drops back into coverage during the Alabama Crimson Tide game versus the Michigan Wolverines CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January, 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) drops back into coverage during the Alabama Crimson Tide game versus the Michigan Wolverines CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January, 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Rams begin their defensive line rebuild as the begin the post-Aaron Donald era in Los Angeles

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cincinnati opts to protect the franchise after Joe Burrow played just 10 games last season due to injury

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 16 — Byron Murphy II

    • Draft Grade: A

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 19

    • School: Texas

    • Height: 6' 1"

    • Weight: 297

    The Seahawks got one of the few truly disruptive interior defenders in the draft with Murphy — something they really needed. Murphy has the talent to become a star in Mike Macdonald’s defense and gives the Seahawks a credible option up front in case Dre’Mont Jones struggles again in his second year with the team.

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Byron Murphy II #90 of the Texas Longhorns is congratulated by Barryn Sorrell #88 after a play on special teams in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Byron Murphy II #90 of the Texas Longhorns is congratulated by Barryn Sorrell #88 after a play on special teams in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 15 — Laiatu Latu

    • Draft Grade: B

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 23

    • School: UCLA

    • Height: 6' 5"

    • Weight: 259

    This is a good landing spot for Latu. He’s had some injury concerns in the past, but Latu is a productive, versatile edge rusher that profiles as a high-floor player. He might not be Von Miller or prime Khalil Mack, but he’s a talented player in his own right that should be an 8-10 sack guy in the NFL.

    PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 25: UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) rushes the edge during a college football game against Cal Golden Bears on November 25, 2023 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 25: UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) rushes the edge during a college football game against Cal Golden Bears on November 25, 2023 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Seattle looks to sure up their defensive line with the second defensive lineman off the board in Round 1

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 14 — Taliese Fuaga

    • Draft Grade: B

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 18

    • School: Oregon St.

    • Height: 6' 6"

    • Weight: 324

    The Saints needed an offensive lineman with the struggles of Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk’s injury situation. Fuaga can play tackle or guard and will be a big boost for the Saints in the ground game. This is a strong pick that gives the Saints some much needed flexibility and depth up front.

    EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 24: Taliese Fuaga #75 of the Oregon State Beavers blocks during a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 24: Taliese Fuaga #75 of the Oregon State Beavers blocks during a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Defense finally matters! The Indianapolis Colts, who are ready to get franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the fold, make the first defensive selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    For the first time since 1999, Bill Belichick isn't pulling the levers in the New England Patriots' war room on draft day, but that doesn't mean he isn't weighing in on the Pats picks. The six-time Pats' Super Bowl winning head coach was lukewarm on New England's first round selection of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the first round.

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Acrisure Stadium for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Acrisure Stadium for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

     

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The NFL Draft is not just an annual showcase of the top college football talent making the jump to the NFL, but its also a look at the fashion trends that the young players turning pro are bringing to the league. So who stole the show and achieved "Drip God" status in Detroit? Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best dressed players at the NFL Draft in 2024.

    Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The first round run on offensive players reaches 14, as New Orleans retools their offensive line

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 13 — Brock Bowers

    • Draft Grade: B-

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 4

    • School: Georgia

    • Height: 6' 3"

    • Weight: 243

    This is a bit of a surprise at this point because the Raiders just drafted Michael Mayer last year, but it’s hard to get too mad at adding a talent like Brock damn Bowers. The Raiders' two-tight end personnel sets are going to be a beast and they’ll be in good position to make life easier for whoever is playing quarterback for them this year.

    ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 7: Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers #19 runs after a catch during a game between University of Kentucky and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on October 7, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 7: Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers #19 runs after a catch during a game between University of Kentucky and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on October 7, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After years of dealing with Travis Kelce, the Raiders have made a TE move for the future in the AFC West

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 12 — Bo Nix

    • Draft Grade: F

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 64

    • School: Oregon

    • Height: 6' 2"

    • Weight: 217

    Quarterback thirst has officially gone too far. There’s simply no need for the Broncos to force this pick here. Bo Nix does not have the profile of the quarterback that’s going to save Denver. Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham will battle it out this summer for the right to be the starter, but Nix is closer to being a backup in the NFL than a franchise starter.

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks throws a pass during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks throws a pass during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 11 — Olu Fashanu

    • Draft Grade: A-

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 6

    • School: Penn St.

    • Height: 6' 6"

    • Weight: 312

    Fashanu is an extremely talented, high-upside prospect that gets to come into a situation where he gets to work with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. When healthy, Fashanu is clearly one of the most talented players in the draft and has a chance to be a fixture on the offensive line in New York for years to come.

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Olu Fashanu (74) pass blocks during the Michigan Wolverines versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Olu Fashanu (74) pass blocks during the Michigan Wolverines versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bo Nix is the sixth quarterback taken in the first round at 12th overall, tying the record of most quarterbacks picked in Round 1 (1983).

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Detroit is showing up and showing out at the 2024 NFL Draft

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The old adage says "Defense Wins Championships," but you wouldn't know it from the top of the first round in this year's NFL draft, which has only featured stars from the other side of the ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Jets add to Aaron Rodgers' protection with the third OL taken in the 2024 NFL Draft

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Expert Commentary: Pick No. 10 — J.J. McCarthy

    • Draft Grade: B+

    • Pre-Draft Rank: 29

    • School: Michigan

    • Height: 6' 3"

    • Weight: 202

    Getting the quarterback without having to move up too far in the draft is a solid result for the Vikings. It may not be the quarterback they originally wanted, but it's still a solid prospect to build around and he's walking into a great situation.

    FILE - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. McCarthy is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
    FILE - Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out during the second half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. McCarthy is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)