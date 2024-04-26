Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL Draft 2024 first round recap: Caleb Williams leads six QBs picked in record offensive first round
The NFL Draft is underway. Stay updated on all of the selections with Yahoo Sports.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and it was the most offensive-heavy first round in the history of the annual player selection meeting. 23 offensive players — highlighted by 14-in-a-row to start the draft — was an all-time record.
While there was little drama with the first pick, where Caleb Williams went to Chicago, heads turned at the tail end of the top 10 when the Atlanta Falcons picked quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the most surprising pick of the night. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract earlier this offseason.
Quarterbacks also tied a record with six of them going in the first round, matching the legendary 1983 class. All of the quarterbacks went in the top 12, culminating with Bo Nix to Denver with that 12th pick.
Next up on Friday, are rounds two and three of the NFL Draft, and the Buffalo Bills have pick No. 33 overall, and will get the draft going again at 7 p.m. ET from Detroit.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
April 26 — Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET
April 27 — Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, noon ET
How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network and also ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.
How can I stream the 2024 NFL Draft?
You can stream it on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft being held?
It's being held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, less than a mile from Ford Field, home of the Lions.
Where can I find more info about the 2024 NFL Draft?
Right here on Yahoo Sports' 2024 NFL Draft page.
Why the Atlanta Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. is bizarre
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 32 — Xavier Legette
Draft Grade: C+
Pre-Draft Rank: 76
School: South Carolina
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 221
This is a fine pick for the Panthers. They probably didn’t need to trade up, but moving up one spot to secure your guy isn’t the worst move in the world. They also needed to add a bigger player to their wide receiver room. This is solid pickup for the Panthers who really needed juice on offense.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 31 — Ricky Persall
Draft Grade: D
Pre-Draft Rank: 85
School: Florida
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 189
Huh? This pick seems a bit out of nowhere, especially considering no one really had Pearsall going at this point in the draft. Perhaps this is the 49ers bracing for a move at wide receiver, but Pearsall could have been had later than this.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 30 — Nate Wiggins
Draft Grade: B-
Pre-Draft Rank: 31
School: Clemson
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 173
Baltimore definitely has a need for a cornerback, but it took a bit of a project at the position at this point in the draft. Wiggins is a rangy, fast corner, but he needs to add weight and strength before he can be a real contributor for the Ravens defense.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 29 — Tyler Guyton
Draft Grade: C+
Pre-Draft Rank: 37
School: Oklahoma
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 322
The Cowboys needed a left tackle to develop and at least have a prospect now in Guyton. He’s got a bit of a way to go as far as technique is concerned, but the physical tools and frame to grow into something for the long term are there. Guyton might have a lower floor than some of the other tackle prospects, but the upside is still here.
The Buffalo Bills moved out of the first round entirely, trading the No. 32 pick to Carolina who selected a WR to add to Bryce Young's arsenal
🚨 Final pick of the first round 🚨
Panthers swap picks with the Bills to select WR Xavier Legette pic.twitter.com/iM8at5c3N6
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
With questions surrounding a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade, the 49ers addressed their wide receiver room in Round 1
The 49ers add a WR with pick No. 31 👀 pic.twitter.com/FW4oPIkHxn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 28 — Xavier Worthy
Draft Grade: C+
Pre-Draft Rank: 63
School: Texas
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 165
The Chiefs add some speed to their wide receiver room and some playmaking for Patrick Mahomes. This does feel a tad redundant with Marquise Brown on the roster, but that's only a one-year deal. Mahomes solves all problems, and having Rashee Rice on the roster is a nice changeup from the Brown and Worthy combo, but a 165-pound player in the first round is a bit of a tough sell.
The Ravens needed help on the backend on defense, and they were able to add elite speed and positional versatility
Nate Wiggins headed to Baltimore 🐦⬛ @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/N6dGP6gDUN
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
The Dallas Cowboys add to a recent string of first round picks on the offensive line that have hit — Tyron Smith (2011), Zach Martin (2014) — and hope they've found the next Pro Bowler on the O-Line
From the Big 12 to Dallas ⭐️ @TylerGuyton14 pic.twitter.com/w0VA4ONisN
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 27 — Darius Robinson
Draft Grade: C
Pre-Draft Rank: 62
School: Missouri
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 285
Robinson isn’t a bad player, but he’s not the most dynamic guy on the defensive line. He’s a steady player who should be a solid piece for the Cardinals’ defensive line rotation, but that’s not necessarily the type of player that feels like a need in the first round. Still, he’s someone that will help the Cardinals up front.
The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs moved up from No. 32 to No. 28 to take speedy WR Xavier Worthy in the wake of the potential legal trouble facing Rashee Rice stemming from a car crash in Texas
CHIEFS TRADE UP AND TAKE 40-YARD DASH RECORD-SETTER XAVIER WORTHY 🤯💨 pic.twitter.com/wUsNRyHpw6
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
The Cardinals add to their pass rush group with another pick from an SEC school
Cardinals select Darius Robinson from @MizzouFootball as their second pick of the Draft. pic.twitter.com/mUXPgshWaZ
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
The Buccaneers are set at the pivot for the first time since the retirement of Super Bowl center Ryan Jensen
Graham Barton from @DukeFOOTBALL is off to Tampa Bay 🦾 pic.twitter.com/0xSdrJaZ3t
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 25 — Jordan Morgan
Draft Grade: C+
Pre-Draft Rank: 25
School: Arizona
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 311
This is a very safe pick for the Packers. Morgan needs to develop some strength as he enters the NFL, but should have the footwork and skill to at least be a quality pass blocker. It just feels like there might have been more juice to squeeze here with some of the defensive players still on the board.
Expert Commentary: Pick Np. 25 — Graham Barton
Draft Grade: A
Pre-Draft Rank: 12
School: Duke
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 313
Barton is a stud offensive lineman who can play all five positions up front. He was announced as a center, so he may wind up on the interior after playing left tackle at Duke, but he’s well-equipped for the move. He’s the most versatile lineman in the draft and the Buccaneers may have just gotten a steal.
The Packers, who's pick was met with a chorus of boos in Detroit, beefed up their offensive line. Packers fans will get the chance to return the favor next year when the NFL Draft heads to Green Bay
.@ArizonaFBall's Jordan Morgan blocking for Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs in Green Bay 🧀 pic.twitter.com/6ngjGtcr8h
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Bo Nix is the most experienced starting quarterback in NCAA history with 61 starts under center at Auburn and Oregon, where he developed into a First-Team All-Pac-12 performer in his final year in Eugene, but what will his fit be like with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos? Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew talked about how Nix would fit as a replacement for Russell Wilson in the Mile High City.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 23 — Brian Thomas Jr.
Draft Grade: B+
Pre-Draft Rank: 15
School: LSU
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 209
The Jaguars get brownie points for trading down here. Thomas is an explosive wide receiver who has the physical frame that the Jaguars needed in their wide receiver room. Thomas is a bit raw on some of the finer points of wide receiver play, but there’s no doubting his potential to be a truly dynamic playmaker in the NFL.
Detroit got cheers from the hometown crowd when they traded up with the Cowboys to their defensive backfield
The home town team trades up to take @AlabamaFTBL's Terrion Arnold! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xBzCnGhmM2
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 22 — Quinyon Mitchell
Draft Grade: A+
Pre-Draft Rank: 13
School: Toledo
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195
This pick might be the steal of the draft when we look back. The Eagles just got a cornerback prospect who checks all the boxes that a team could want for a cornerback prospect — from production to athleticism. Mitchell is the exact type of prospect the Eagles needed to add and has real shutdown potential in the NFL.
Another LSU wide receiver goes in the first round and Trevor Lawerence has another weapon on the outside
Brian Thomas Jr. is the newest target for Trevor Lawrence 👀 pic.twitter.com/WqgstyefJW
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 21 — Chop Robinson
Draft Grade: B
Pre-Draft Rank: 26
School: Penn St.
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 254
Robinson is a raw pass rusher, but he’s found himself in a good spot playing for new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Robinson has all the tools in the world to become an elite pass rusher in the NFL if he can get a few signature moves down. The Dolphins also have some nice insurance in case Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have a slow return from injury.
Philadelphia addresses a huge need in their defensive backfield, taking the first corner back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft
.@ToledoFB CB Quinyon Mitchell to the Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/RwWoLl83cv
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
The Miami Dolphins have added to their defensive front to replace Andrew Van Ginkel opposite Jaelan Phillips
The Dolphins take @PennStateFball's LB Chop Robinson 🐬 pic.twitter.com/z8ctODcdBa
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Brock Bowers was a massive star at Georgia and a key cog on the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams, but was he the right pick for the the Raiders? Yahoo Sports' Draft Live Crew weighs in on the Raiders pick.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 19 — Jared Verse
Draft Grade: B
Pre-Draft Rank: 21
School: Florida St.
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 254
This is a very safe, solid pick for the Rams at this point in the draft. Verse is a high-floor player for the Rams that fits in well with the players they have up front. The Rams were looking at an offensive player earlier in the process, but they ended up with a stud pass rusher who immediately makes them better.
The Steelers have made their first round selection, and they've added to their offensive line to help protect new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
The THIRD @UW_Football pick in the first round 🔥
Troy Fautanu is a Steeler 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ByQrC1xweo
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Caleb Williams is already being welcomed to Chicago by another USC product who's already a sports star in the city — six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
DeMar DeRozan shares a message with the Bears' new QB1 🙌
(via @chicagobulls)
pic.twitter.com/bf7dHR1sET
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 18 — Amarius Mims
Draft Grade: A+
Pre-Draft Rank: 11
School: Georgia
Height: 6' 8"
Weight: 340
Love this pick! Mims did not play a whole bunch of football in college due to injury and depth, but he is not lacking for talent and skill. He has the size at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with the technique of the purest pass protectors in the NFL. If he can stay healthy, he’ll have no problem assimilating to the NFL.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 17 — Dallas Turner
Draft Grade: B+
Pre-Draft Rank: 14
School: Alabama
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 247
Turner’s draft slide officially comes to an end with the Vikings trading up to get him in an effort to replace Danielle Hunter. Turner isn’t a finished product, but he’s a rugged defender that managed to run a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He’s got the potential to be a dynamite edge defender in the NFL.
The Rams begin their defensive line rebuild as the begin the post-Aaron Donald era in Los Angeles
The newest Los Angeles Ram: EDGE from @FSUFootball Jared Verse 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vpZwfXxcnf
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Cincinnati opts to protect the franchise after Joe Burrow played just 10 games last season due to injury
Bengals add some protection for Joe Burrow 🦾@GeorgiaFootball's OT Amarius Mims is headed to Cincy pic.twitter.com/3R63uD2Cac
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 16 — Byron Murphy II
Draft Grade: A
Pre-Draft Rank: 19
School: Texas
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 297
The Seahawks got one of the few truly disruptive interior defenders in the draft with Murphy — something they really needed. Murphy has the talent to become a star in Mike Macdonald’s defense and gives the Seahawks a credible option up front in case Dre’Mont Jones struggles again in his second year with the team.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 15 — Laiatu Latu
Draft Grade: B
Pre-Draft Rank: 23
School: UCLA
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 259
This is a good landing spot for Latu. He’s had some injury concerns in the past, but Latu is a productive, versatile edge rusher that profiles as a high-floor player. He might not be Von Miller or prime Khalil Mack, but he’s a talented player in his own right that should be an 8-10 sack guy in the NFL.
Seattle looks to sure up their defensive line with the second defensive lineman off the board in Round 1
Seattle drafts @TexasFootball's Bryon Murphy II 16th overall.
The newest defensive talent added to the Seahawks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UlrTEnuiiv
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 14 — Taliese Fuaga
Draft Grade: B
Pre-Draft Rank: 18
School: Oregon St.
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 324
The Saints needed an offensive lineman with the struggles of Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk’s injury situation. Fuaga can play tackle or guard and will be a big boost for the Saints in the ground game. This is a strong pick that gives the Saints some much needed flexibility and depth up front.
Defense finally matters! The Indianapolis Colts, who are ready to get franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the fold, make the first defensive selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.
‼️ FIRST DEFENSIVE PLAYER DRAFTED ‼️
Reigning Pac 12 DPOY Laiatu Latu out of UCLA headed to Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/ibpbrrzndw
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
For the first time since 1999, Bill Belichick isn't pulling the levers in the New England Patriots' war room on draft day, but that doesn't mean he isn't weighing in on the Pats picks. The six-time Pats' Super Bowl winning head coach was lukewarm on New England's first round selection of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the first round.
The NFL Draft is not just an annual showcase of the top college football talent making the jump to the NFL, but its also a look at the fashion trends that the young players turning pro are bringing to the league. So who stole the show and achieved "Drip God" status in Detroit? Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best dressed players at the NFL Draft in 2024.
The first round run on offensive players reaches 14, as New Orleans retools their offensive line
The Saints take Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State 😤 pic.twitter.com/3Cua5iYyWC
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 13 — Brock Bowers
Draft Grade: B-
Pre-Draft Rank: 4
School: Georgia
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 243
This is a bit of a surprise at this point because the Raiders just drafted Michael Mayer last year, but it’s hard to get too mad at adding a talent like Brock damn Bowers. The Raiders' two-tight end personnel sets are going to be a beast and they’ll be in good position to make life easier for whoever is playing quarterback for them this year.
After years of dealing with Travis Kelce, the Raiders have made a TE move for the future in the AFC West
Brock Bowers' new home: Las Vegas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9sCJoWHD2
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 12 — Bo Nix
Draft Grade: F
Pre-Draft Rank: 64
School: Oregon
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 217
Quarterback thirst has officially gone too far. There’s simply no need for the Broncos to force this pick here. Bo Nix does not have the profile of the quarterback that’s going to save Denver. Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham will battle it out this summer for the right to be the starter, but Nix is closer to being a backup in the NFL than a franchise starter.
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 11 — Olu Fashanu
Draft Grade: A-
Pre-Draft Rank: 6
School: Penn St.
Height: 6' 6"
Weight: 312
Fashanu is an extremely talented, high-upside prospect that gets to come into a situation where he gets to work with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. When healthy, Fashanu is clearly one of the most talented players in the draft and has a chance to be a fixture on the offensive line in New York for years to come.
Bo Nix is the sixth quarterback taken in the first round at 12th overall, tying the record of most quarterbacks picked in Round 1 (1983).
BRONCOS TAKE BO NIX 12TH OVERALL ‼️
THIS DRAFT IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/6lsNufLa1u
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Detroit is showing up and showing out at the 2024 NFL Draft
.@nflcommish just announced that Detroit has set the all-time Day One #NFLDraft record with more than 275,000 fans in attendance. pic.twitter.com/qUJ12r9MGS
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 26, 2024
The old adage says "Defense Wins Championships," but you wouldn't know it from the top of the first round in this year's NFL draft, which has only featured stars from the other side of the ball.
DRAFT HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6tHaHbTCCN
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
The Jets add to Aaron Rodgers' protection with the third OL taken in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Jets draft @PennStateFball OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu 11th overall. pic.twitter.com/uYqkQiRDVE
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2024
Expert Commentary: Pick No. 10 — J.J. McCarthy
Draft Grade: B+
Pre-Draft Rank: 29
School: Michigan
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 202
Getting the quarterback without having to move up too far in the draft is a solid result for the Vikings. It may not be the quarterback they originally wanted, but it's still a solid prospect to build around and he's walking into a great situation.