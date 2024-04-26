NFL Draft 2024 first round recap: Caleb Williams leads six QBs picked in record offensive first round

The NFL Draft is underway. Stay updated on all of the selections with Yahoo Sports.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and it was the most offensive-heavy first round in the history of the annual player selection meeting. 23 offensive players — highlighted by 14-in-a-row to start the draft — was an all-time record.

While there was little drama with the first pick, where Caleb Williams went to Chicago, heads turned at the tail end of the top 10 when the Atlanta Falcons picked quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the most surprising pick of the night. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract earlier this offseason.

Quarterbacks also tied a record with six of them going in the first round, matching the legendary 1983 class. All of the quarterbacks went in the top 12, culminating with Bo Nix to Denver with that 12th pick.

Next up on Friday, are rounds two and three of the NFL Draft, and the Buffalo Bills have pick No. 33 overall, and will get the draft going again at 7 p.m. ET from Detroit.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

April 26 — Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET

April 27 — Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, noon ET

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network and also ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

How can I stream the 2024 NFL Draft?

You can stream it on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft being held?

It's being held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, less than a mile from Ford Field, home of the Lions.

Where can I find more info about the 2024 NFL Draft?

Right here on Yahoo Sports' 2024 NFL Draft page.