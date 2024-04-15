Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns predictions, odds: Who wins NBA playoff series?

The No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves will face the No. 6 Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for Saturday in Minneapolis. The tipoff time has not yet been announced.

Phoenix swept the regular-season series against Minnesota, 3-0. The Suns won those games by an average of 15.7 points.

Minnesota (56-26) improved by 14 wins compared to last season. It also saw the return of Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday after he missed 18 games due to a knee injury.

Phoenix spent most of this season in the play-in race. But the Suns won seven of their final 10 games, all of which were against teams above .500, to secure the sixth seed.

Here's a look at how the first-round matchup is projected to play out:

The Oklahoman: Phoenix, 4-2

Justin Martinez writes: "Minnesota boasts a league-best defensive rating of 108.4, but it'll have its hands full against Phoenix. Rudy Gobert's switchability on the perimeter will be tested, and so will Towns' health. Minnesota has been the more consistent team this season, but Phoenix caught fire at the right time and is my pick to win the series."

DraftKings: Phoenix (-115) is the favorite to win the first-round playoff series vs Minnesota

Phoenix opened as a -115 favorite to beat Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs.

Series winner: Phoenix -115 | Minnesota +105

Win in 4: Phoenix +1000 | Minnesota +1400

Win in 5: Phoenix +750 | Minnesota +650

Win in 6: Phoenix +320 | Minnesota +650

Win in 7: Phoenix +600 | Minnesota +350

BetMGM: Minnesota (-2.5) is favored to beat Phoenix in Game 1

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite to win Game 1 on Saturday.

Over/under: 214.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -130 | Phoenix +105

ESPN: Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to beat Phoenix in Game 1

ESPN gives Minnesota a 64.9% chance to beat Phoenix in Game 1 on Saturday.

